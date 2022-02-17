Clonmel tips: Mr Fred Rogers can confirm form with Shantreusse

The Grade Three Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle is the feature on Thursday afternoon’s card in Clonmel and old rivals Mr Fred Rogers and Shantreusse are the two to concentrate on, with marginal preference for the former.

Gordon Elliott’s horse made some bad mistakes before coming through to beat a Grade Three winner on his most recent outing, but he is much better than the bare form. The race wasn’t run to suit the thorough stayer and there was a moment in which he looked in trouble when Nell’s Well quickened up to take the lead. However, he dug deep and was well on top at the line.

When he beat Thursday’s rival, Shantreusse, he also picked up well in the closing stages to get on top and he was in command racing to the line. That was over a little shy of two and three-quarter miles, and Thursday’s longer trip is certainly in his favour. The ground may be more suitable for Shantreusse, but Mr Fred Rogers is a smart prospect and can once again find what’s needed in the closing stages to confirm previous form.

Shantreusse is a good jumper and was suited to the step up to three miles when winning last time. He will have no problem with the conditions, and it is possible his jumping will get the selection under pressure. He is 3lbs better off with Mr Fred Rogers for the earlier defeat, but it is unlikely to be enough to result in a turnaround.

The nap goes to Gracchus De Balme, who will take a great deal of beating in the Derrygrath Maiden Hurdle. Joseph O’Brien’s horse won a point to point on his only outing between the flags and posted a decent bumper effort on his track debut.

He was better on his hurdling debut, when third behind the smart Whatdeawant, and ran another solid race when runner-up to Ash Tree Meadow on his most recent start. The form of that most-recent race took a hit when the winner finished runner-up in a four-horse race last week, but Gracchus De Balme remains open to improvement.

It could be argued that he hasn’t looked the strongest of finishers in his two runs this season, but he will be suited to the more testing ground and the shorter trip of today’s race, and he can take this at the expense of Whowonthetoss and Itwasfare.

The opening race, the Surehaul Race Day Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, looks quite competitive, with Hors Piste and Copper Nation sure to attract plenty of support. However, there was plenty to be taken from both runs to date from Moon Eagle, particularly on her hurdling debut, just 16 days ago, and she is worth noting in the betting.