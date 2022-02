One maiden and seven handicaps for this afternoon’s meeting in Dundalk, and Jaafel can confirm previous form with Gold Wing when they renew rivalry in the fifth race, the Find Us On Facebook @DundalkStadium Maiden.

The pair contested a 10-and-a-half-furlong maiden here a fortnight ago and the selection, then having his first run for Denis Hogan, finished two lengths in front of Gold Wing. The latter was asked to go forward from the widest draw and became a little lit-up, but she stuck to her task quite well to finish third.