Dundalk tips: A Case Of You can make winning return

The best of Friday evening’s action in Dundalk is the finale, the Book Online @ DundalkStadium.com Race, and A Case Of You can carry top weight to victory for Ado McGuinness and Ronan Whelan.

Winner of the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye in October, he then took a trip to Del Mar and was far from disgraced in finishing fifth to Golden Pal in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. He just didn’t have the pace to go with those top sprinters over five furlongs on the fast turf and will be much more at home over Friday’s six-furlong trip and in this lesser company.