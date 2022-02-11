Dundalk tips: A Case Of You can make winning return

The best of Friday evening’s action in Dundalk is the finale, the Book Online @ DundalkStadium.com Race, and A Case Of You can carry top weight to victory for Ado McGuinness and Ronan Whelan.
Winner of the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye in October, he then took a trip to Del Mar and was far from disgraced in finishing fifth to Golden Pal in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. He just didn’t have the pace to go with those top sprinters over five furlongs on the fast turf and will be much more at home over Friday’s six-furlong trip and in this lesser company.
He is giving weight to all his rivals but holds Logo Hunter quite comfortably on their previous meeting here, and he can make a winning start to his year. Logo Hunter has improved since being put in his place by the selection but is likely to have to settle for the runner-up spot once more.
First Blood was a winner here four weeks ago and can follow up in the afternoon’s opener, the Dundalk Winter Series Leading Trainer & Jockey Championship Handicap. Joseph O’Brien’s runner was having his first run of the season when giving 18-year-old jockey Cian Horgan the first win of his career.
The horse was a little green in the closing stages, and his young rider dropped his whip late on, but he won a shade cosily and doesn’t look too overburdened by the 6lb he was given for that win. Horgan’s older brother, Hugh, takes over in the saddle, and can add to the family success by guiding the lightly raced four-year-old to victory. Several of his rivals that day reoppose the selection, but he can confirm the form with all of them.
Jake Peter can give him most to think about. An experienced sort, with winning form on the turf, the all-weather and over hurdles, he ran very well in defeat last time, and will appreciate the return to two miles and this easier company. He has strong place claims.
4:00 First Blood (NB)
4:30 Elzaamsan
5:00 Chateau Musar
5:30 Singsong Lady
6:00 Raamez
6:30 Tai Sing Yeh
7:00 Sondheim
7:30 A Case Of You (Nap)
4:00 Jake Peter
4:30 Douglas Dc
5:00 Made For Minds
5:30 Jezebel Queen
6:00 Fastman
6:30 Above Us Only Sky
7:00 Helen De Pourtales
7:30 Logo Hunter