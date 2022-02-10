Thurles tips: Ash Tree Meadow can defy top weight

Ash Tree Meadow can follow up his recent maiden hurdle success by carrying top weight to victory in the BetVictor Rated Novice Hurdle, the fourth race on Thursday’s card in Thurles.

Winner of a point-to-point at the second attempt, he took three goes to get off the mark over hurdles but did so when the hood and tongue-tie were reached for. He sports the same combination for this assignment, remains open to plenty of improvement, and the make-up of this race should suit.

There is likely to be plenty of pace, despite this being a four-runner field, and the classy sort should be in his comfort zone most of the way. Last time out, at Navan, he accounted for the well-backed Gracchus De Balme, and that level of form makes him the standout in this company. The Little Yank has been kept busy but has held his form well, and he can fill the runner-up spot.

Winning pointer O’Moore Park makes his debut for Willie Mullins and can get off to a winning start by taking the finale, the John Thomas McNamara Series Bumper.

The five-year-old won his point-to-point for Pat Doyle and made his bumper debut in November, at Fairyhouse, where he finished runner-up to Glenglass.

He then went to the Cheltenham sales and was bought by current connections for £240,000 (€284,161). Clearly a very nice type, he is an interesting recruit to the country’s top yard, and he can land the spoils under jockey Charlie Mullins.

Willie Mullins should also be on the mark with Adamantly Chosen, though whether punters will be happy to row in behind him or take an angle against him following his two narrow defeats over timber this season will be interesting to see.

Winner of a bumper at last season’s Punchestown festival, he didn’t look entirely straightforward when touched off by Gringo D’aubrelle on his hurdling debut, even if that was strong form relative to this race.

He was conceding plenty of weight to hurdling newcomer Ebasari when beaten by that one at Cork, but the form took a dent when the winner finished sixth of seven in a novice hurdle on his next start.

Both runs give reason to doubt Adamantly Chosen at likely short odds, but market rival Barbados, a high-class Flat horse, was put in his place by My Mate Mozzie on his hurdling debut and will have to step up to beat the selection.