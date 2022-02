A Tramore maiden hurdle is the sole success to date in the career of Dolcita, but she can double her tally by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase, the first race on this afternoon’s card in Fairyhouse.

No match for stablemate Concertista when runner-up in the mares’ novice hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, she then spent some time with Paul Nicholls, before returning to Mullins for this season’s campaign. On her first run back for the yard, for what was her chasing debut, she was again well beaten behind Concertista, but that was a Grade Two race, and she did not run too badly. Next time up, she set out to make all the running but was no match for Jeremys Flame, although she got closer to that one than she had when they were second and fifth respectively behind Concertista.