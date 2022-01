Pocket Veto can get off the mark in the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Apprentice Maiden, the fifth race at Dundalk.

A big outsider on her belated debut, in a Curragh maiden in April, the now five-year-old mare wasn’t beaten that far behind Abeona.

She confirmed that promise with a decent effort in third place behind Montego Bay on her second start and, off for seven months prior to her all-weather debut in December, she found only the improving Business too good.

That form was shown in a good light when the winner followed up, and when fourth-placed Prince Of Peace won on his next start.

On official ratings he has something to find with some of his rivals but has potential to improve and can take what looks a modest enough maiden.

Boyne River tops the ratings, with a mark of 80, but has run only once since September 2020, and that was more than eight months ago. Giuliana is rated just 2lbs lower but has become frustrating to follow. She certainly has the ability and looks banker material to reach the frame.

Talbot can take the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Race & Stay Handicap. The four-year-old gelding showed some promise in his first three runs for Joseph O’Brien and stepped up a little on those efforts on his recent return to action on his debut at this track.

Ridden from off the pace that day, he got caught in behind traffic on the run-in and had to switch numerous times to make progress into sixth place behind Prisoner’s Dilemma.

Beaten little more than two lengths, he has some scope for improvement and with a little better luck in running, he should go very close to adding to his only previous success, which came at Lingfield on debut in June 2020.