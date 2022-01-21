Dundalk tips: Silk Damask can turn tables on Kadinnka 

Silk Damask can reverse previous form with Kadinnka when they renew rivalry in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden, the penultimate race on Friday in Dundalk.

Ray Cody’s filly raced prominently that day and was still heavily involved in the straight. Her challenge petered out in the closing stages, but she gave plenty in the finish and left the impression she would be better for the run.

She was passed by Kadinnka close to the finishing line but looked the more likely to take a big step forward. The latter was quite green and stuck to her task without ever threatening to get competitive and, as do most of the runners from the Johnny Murtagh yard, she also ought to be better for the run.

However, Silk Damask appeared to have that bit more scope for improvement and, from a much more favourable draw this time, can play a prominent role from the outset. With natural improvement from her first to second run, she will take beating. Of the remainder, Mna Na Mhi must be forgiven a disappointing effort last time, but debutant Sistine Madonna makes some appeal on paper.

The latter is a half-sister to two winners, including stablemate San Andreas, who has won three and been placed in four of his eight outings at this track. Her place in the market will be interesting.

The aforementioned San Andreas may have to settle for the runner-up position behind stablemate Thunder Moon when they clash in the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Online Race. The latter is without a win since his National Stakes success in September 2020, but this is his first outing below Group 2 level since his debut and the type of opportunity of which he ought to have little trouble taking advantage.

Fancy Red Diamond ran well here earlier this week and can build on that with victory in the opener, the first division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap.

Barry Fitzgerald’s four-year-old finished third behind Quiet Desire and as that was his first run since August and his all-weather debut, he ought to be able to take a significant step forward. Ridden patiently on that occasion, he made decent late progress and may stay further in time, but this doesn’t look a very strong race and he has leading claims.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

3:40 Fancy Red Diamond (nb)

4:15 Nudge The Judge

4:45 Philly’s Hope

5:15 Royal Scholar

5:45 Dubirango

6:15 Thunder Moon

6:45 Silk Damask (nap)

7:15 Moshammer

Next best

3:40 Macaban City

4:15 Eagle Reel

4:45 Riliya

5:15 Koybig

5:45 Cous

6:15 San Andreas

6:45 Kadinnka

7:15 Royal Dynasty