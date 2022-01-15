Weekend racing tips: Secret She Keeps can go a couple of places better

Point-to-point winner Secret She Keeps made a most promising start to her track career when finishing third behind Howyabud in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting and can go a couple of places better in the Solerina January 29 Mares’ Maiden Hurdle on this afternoon’s card in Fairyhouse.

Henry de Bromhead’s mare jumped well most of the way and while she was left behind as the front two pulled away early in the straight, she stuck to her task quite nicely in the closing stages. She might enjoy a longer trip in time, but the experience of that run is sure to have brought her on and it is fair to say she was very much up against it taking on the geldings that day. Against her own sex today, she should be much more in her comfort zone and prove too good for her rivals, the best of which may be Hauturiere.

The last-named was well backed on her Irish debut and while she showed promise when finishing runner-up to Guily Billy, she was beaten a long way and needs to show marked improvement. That said, there may not be great depth to this race, and she ought to hit the frame, at the very least.

Whowonthetoss can gain an overdue visit to the winner’s enclosure when he contests the ITM Stallion Trail Maiden Hurdle.

Arthur Moore’s six-year-old is very much in the mould of the type of horse with which his trainer is associated, so it was most encouraging that this longer-term prospect was able to show up so well in bumpers.

Fourth on debut in Newcastle and in the same spot behind subsequent Grade One-winning hurdler Hollow Games on his second start, he started off over hurdles in a maiden won by subsequent Grade One winner Echoes In Rain and, while well beaten, it was a promising effort.

Third time over hurdles, he ran subsequent Ascot Stakes runner-up M C Muldoon to three parts of a length and was off from that until making his return in the maiden hurdle won by Sir Gerhard at the Leopardstown Christmas festival.

He moved into second place turning for home in that race but got tired going to the last and was quite well beaten.

Entitled to be better for that run and in what looks like the easiest maiden he has contested, he ought to prove good enough to get off the mark belatedly and deservedly. Run For Pat, who ran well on his only outing, is the most obvious danger.

The highlight of tomorrow’s card in Punchestown is the opportunity to see Bob Olinger over fences for the second time, in the Grade Three Kildare Novice Chase. He certainly wasn’t foot perfect on his chasing debut and that might provide some hope for his rivals, but the engine was certainly working, and he was far too good for his rivals, headed by the talented Bacardys. He is entitled to be much better for that experience, holds Gaillard Du Mesnil quite comfortably on their Cheltenham meeting, and is difficult to oppose.

Capodanno is a talented sort with plenty of room for improvement, and he had stablemate Gaillard Du Mesnil behind when winning on his chase debut.

He went the handicap route last season, over hurdles, but is clearly a graded performer and much respected. Beating Bob Olinger today is likely to prove beyond him, but there may be closer clashes at a later stage in their careers.

Gaillard Du Mesnil was disappointing on his chasing debut but that potentially mirrors last season, when he disappointed on his hurdling debut before developing into a dual Grade One winner.

A similar season would be no surprise, though it is difficult to see him reversing previous form with Bob Olinger at this stage.



