Cork and Fairyhouse tips: Shantreusse can make his experience count

He didn’t manage to earn a winning bracket last season but there were numerous fine efforts in defeat, including when runner-up to Jeff Kidder in the juvenile handicap at the Cheltenham Festival. Conditions will be very much in his favour, and he must be given maximum respect.
12:30 Ferdia
1:03 Adamantly Chosen
1:38 Shantreusse (nap)
2:13 Bois De Clamart
2:48 Exciting Oscar
3:23 R’evelyn Pleasure
3:58 Henning
12:30 All Those Years
1:03 Ebasari
1:38 Corbeau
2:13 Castlegrange
2:48 Clarabello
3:23 Street Value
3:58 Croi Corcra
12:50 Britzka (nap)
1:20 Brooklynn Glory
1:50 Ardhill
2:20 Take All (nb)
2:50 Thedevilscoachman
3:20 Millen To One
3:50 Grivei
12:50 Iberique Du Seuil
1:20 Jumping Jet
1:50 Glenquin Castle
2:20 Soviet Pimpernel
2:50 Saint Sam
3:20 Wingin A Prayer
3:50 Caldwell Diamond