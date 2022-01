A second visit of the week to Dundalk and Moshammer makes most appeal for the DundalkStadium.com Maiden. The former half-million guineas yearling, who was bought for just 3,000 guineas in July, made his belated debut in October and showed plenty of promise in finishing fourth behind Bears Hug.

He was beaten one place and just a little further behind Eloso on his second start but stepped up quite nicely when dropped to today’s trip for his third outing. He held every chance on that occasion but found No Nay Alexander a neck too good, the pair considerably clear of the remainder, headed by Cheval Blanc, who renews rivalry this evening. A repeat of that effort should be good enough today and, with improvement anticipated, he can use this opportunity to land the spoils.