Clonmel tips: Gorki D’airy poised to get off the mark

Full Noise will be a short price to carry top weight to victory in the Tipperary Handicap Hurdle. A winner at Punchestown in May but well beaten on return, he got back to winning ways on New Year’s Day at Fairyhouse, where he had little trouble justifying heavy support into odds-on favouritism in a 17-runner handicap. Ronan McNally’s six-year-old must shoulder just the mandatory five-pound penalty, which should ensure he is a very short price to follow up.
Fellow top weight The Higher Road is nought from nine under rules but won her only outing in a point to point and has shown more than enough to suggest she is not far away from making the breakthrough on the track. She will need Full Noise to underperform if today is to be her day, but she is worth noting with the future in mind.
12:20 Happywifehappylife
12:50 Gorki D’airy (nap)
1:20 Brilliant Question
1:50 Classic Getaway (nb)
2:25 Full Noise
3:00 An Marcach
3:30 Ask D’man
12:20 La Prima Donna
12:50 Mahons Glory
1:20 My Boy Bob
1:50 Uhtred
2:25 The Higher Road
3:00 Hollybank King
3:30 I Often Wonder