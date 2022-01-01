Weekend racing tips: Great opportunity for Hors Piste to make a winning debut

For four years now, the Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore has been the starting point of the season for Al Boum Photo, and for the fourth consecutive year he can make a winning start to his campaign. In March, a third Cheltenham Gold Cup proved beyond Willie Mullins’ horse, but he didn’t run too badly to finish third behind Minella Indo and A Plus Tard. He also finished off the season with a cracking effort behind Clan Des Obeaux in the Punchestown Gold Cup and today’s race once again provides the perfect opportunity to set off on the right foot. Stablemate Acapella Bourgeois followed him home in the last two runnings of today’s race, but another stablemate, Burrows Saint, can take over that mantle today.

It should be another bumper day for Mullins as, in the Velvet Cap Whiskey Maiden Hurdle, Hors Piste has been found a great opportunity to make a winning debut for the stable. On the second of her two runs over hurdles in France, the mare finished runner-up to Roberta Has and that form has worked out well.

The winner has since added two more wins, in just three outings, and one of those was at listed level, while the third won her next two outings over hurdles and has since added a chase to her tally. In receipt of all the allowances today, it will be disappointing if Hors Piste cannot take full advantage.

Mullins is also likely to take the opening race, the David Flynn Construction Maiden Hurdle, with another stable debutant, El Fabiolo. A reserve for a maiden earlier this week in Limerick, it was notable that he came in for plenty of support that day. This looks an easier task and one he should prove up to. Stablemate Tempo Chapter Two can follow him home.

The feature in Fairyhouse is the Grade Three John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares’ Chase and Mullins also has leading claims with Elimay. She was disappointing on her return, at Aintree, but is better judged on her run in the mares’ chase at the Cheltenham Festival in which she was unlucky not to get the better of stablemate Colreevy.

With just seven outings over fences, she has a little scope for further improvement, and her case today is strengthened by the fact she is in receipt of weight from three of her four rivals. Champion Chaser Put The Kettle On is giving weight to all, and Scarlet And Dove looks up against conceding to all bar that one, and so the biggest danger may come from Mount Ida, who ran out an easy winner on her return and is another with the potential to improve.

The Grade One Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle is the feature on tomorrow’s card in Naas and old rivals Ginto and Whatdeawant can fill the first two places, with the former fancied to reverse the form of their bumper clash. Gordon Elliott’s horse wasn’t suited by the way that race was run but has since righted that wrong in emphatic fashion.

Last time out, in a Grade Two in Navan, he stretched clear late on to win by 11 lengths from Eric Bloodaxe, who boosted the form with a runaway victory in the Grade Two earlier this week in Limerick.

Third-placed Mr Fred Rogers, who was beaten more than 17 lengths, also did his bit for the form by winning a novice hurdle on his next start. All that points towards Ginto being a particularly progressive sort and he can continue his winning run.