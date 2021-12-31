Punchestown report: Darver Star back in business

'It’s great to have the old Darver back,' enthused a relieved Gavin Cromwell. 'The ability has always been there'
Darver Star and Keith Donoghue win the Tote+ Pays You More On Tote.ie Hurdle at Punchestown. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 20:52
John Ryan

Darver Star, third to Epatante in the 2020 Champion Hurdle, registered his first win since October of that year, when bolting-up under Keith Donoghue in the featured Tote Pays You More On Tote.ie Hurdle at Punchestown’s traditional New Year’s Eve meeting.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained nine-year-old, pulled-up, having been badly hampered at the first in the Paddy Power Chase last Monday, mastered odds-on favourite Cilaos Emery before the second last flight and powered clear to triumph by 20 lengths, with Home By The Lee coming through to take second spot.

“It’s great to have the old Darver back,” enthused a relieved Cromwell. “The ability has always been there but, maybe, we shouldn’t have stuck at chasing so long with him.”

Cromwell confirmed that Darver Star will stay hurdling, with the Galmoy, at Gowran Park on Thyestes day and Navan’s Boyne Hurdle possible targets.

Formerly trained by John Gosden, Pied Piper made a pleasing start to his hurdling career when landing the Join Tote.ie 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle at the expense of 4/9 shot Vauban, one of three beaten favourite son the day for Willie Mullins.

Sent to the front before the third last, Pied Piper looked in command in the straight, before Paul Townend rallied Vauban and only a half-length separated them at the line. Pied Piper represents the same connections as Triumph favourite Fil Dor, owners Andy and Gemma Brown of Caldwell Construction Ltd. and trainer Gordon Elliott, who commented: “He’s a nice horse, but I didn’t fancy him today. He hadn’t been away from home and there should be an awful lot of improvement in him. He’s a big baby and we’ll keep him and Fil Dor apart for as long as we can. We’ll mix and match it with him, hurdles and Flat.”

Elliott ended a turbulent year on a high as Jamie Codd, suspended over the Christmas period, partnered 4/6 favourite Harmonya Maker to an impressive 12 lengths win over Mullins debutante Carrigmoorna Queen in the mares bumper.

“She’s a mare for the future,” stated Elliott. “She’ll be well-entered-up, but I have no definite plans.

“We like her and we’re looking forward to her over hurdles next season.”

On a day when he saddled three beaten favourites, Willie Mullins took the opening beginners chase with 10/1 shot En Beton and King George hero Danny Mullins, who made all and was left clear by the exit, at the second last, of favourite and stable-companion Egality Mans.

“It was a good performance, he jumped great and gained a length at every fence – it’s tough going out there, but my lad loved it,” said the winning rider.

On this evidence, En Beton, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, might develop into a candidate for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

