Teahupoo takes thrilling Limerick Hurdle; Treble for Robert Tyner

Enjoying a tremendous Christmas, Gordon Elliott captured the Grade 2 BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Hurdle when Teahupoo produced a gutsy display to confirm last month’s Naas form with Quilixios, but having to work hard to land the spoils.

Jordan Gainford dictated the pace on 8/15 favourite Teahupoo before Darragh O’Keeffe made his move on Quilixios turning for home. Soon in front, Quilixios was three lengths clear when winging the final flight, but landed a little steeply, affording his rival a chance. And Teahupoo rallied gamely, staying on in great style to wrestle back the initiative close home and score by a half-length.

👏 What a race



Another dramatic finish as Teahupoo rattles home to collar the game Quilixios in the Grade 2 Limerick Hurdle, scoring in the hands of @GainfordJordan and @gelliott_racing @LimerickRaces | @BrianAcheson pic.twitter.com/JzGjV9FkIu — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2021

Teahupoo was making it four wins from five starts since joining Elliott. And a delighted Gainford explained, “We didn’t go mad and he was a bit idle in front. But it suited when Darragh went on and my fellow has something to attack over the last two. He put his neck out and tried hard for me. He winged the last two, when it was needed. He’s a smart horse, one to look forward to in the spring.”

At a meeting that passed a morning inspection, Robert Tyner took the training honours with a 72/1 treble, including a double for rider Mark Walsh, on Split The Bucket and Womalko.

Back over hurdles, Big Debates sparked the treble when proving best in the Greenmount Equine Hospital Rated Novice Hurdle, providing 5lb claimer Jack Foley with the second leg of a double, following his win on Tom Gibney’s tough mare Regina Dracones in the Limerick Racecourse Vets Novice Handicap Chase.

Following his first win, Foley said, “It was good placing by Tom. He was sweet on her chance coming here and let me ride her as I found her. She stuck her head out for me and a has a big heart.”

A potentially smart prospect Split The Bucket, a ‘point’ winner and runner-up in a Fairyhouse bumper 13 months ago, made a successful start over hurdles when readily outpointing Mahler Mission in the Connolly’s Red Mills Auction Maiden Hurdle.

Mark Walsh gave Split The Bucket a confident ride and, similarly, oozed confidence throughout the finale, the Party Time Handicap Hurdle, on board 5/4 favourite Womalko.

And the JP McManus-owned five-year-old swept past front-running grey Ballyadam Destiny to score comfortably by four lengths, completing a memorable day for both Tyner and Walsh.

The quirky Johnny Levins-trained Wishmoor, under a power-packed ride from Ricky Doyle, repeated last year’s win in the Ryans Cleaning Even Specialists Veterans Handicap Chase, digging deep on the run-in to foil the flattering Kavanaghs Corner.

“This has been the plan all year and I’m thrilled,” declared Levins. “Ricky gave him a never-say-doe ride – he gets a good tune out of him and I’m not sure if any other jockey would have won on him. The veterans chase in Navan and the Ulster National are in my plans for him.”

The day’s biggest shock came in the Geary’s Garage Kilmeedy Maiden Hurdle when the ‘Shark’ Hanlon-trained Brulure Noire (40/1) and Jody McGarvey got the better of Barefoot Man.