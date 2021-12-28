Galopin Des Champs completes another memorable day for Willie Mullins

Galopin Des Champs looked a potential superstar when annihilating his rivals on his fencing debut at Leopardstown
Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend jump the last to win the Ballymaloe Relish Beginners Steeplechase. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 16:19
Gary Carson

Galopin Des Champs looked a potential superstar when annihilating his rivals on his fencing debut in the Ballymaloe Relish Beginners Chase at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old looked a natural as he put in a superb round of jumping in the hands of Paul Townend over the two-mile-five-furlong trip.

The 4-7 favourite did not give his supporters an anxious moment after quickly building up an eight-length lead.

Galopin Des Champs, who was a winner over hurdles at the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals in the spring, extended his advantage to 22 lengths at the line without seeing another rival. Ain’t That A Shame was second with Floueur another 16 lengths away in third place.

Mullins said: “He was very impressive. I thought he was good but I didn’t think he was that good – that was just something else.

“He was so effortless over all his fences. Paul said he was fantastic early on and at a few that he met short, he just danced in front of his fences and took them at his stride.

“He did everything right and galloped away through the line and beyond it. He looks a very, very exciting horse for the future, especially going over a trip.

“He’s five going six, so he’s very young. All options are open for him.”

When asked if he could come back for the Dublin Racing Festival, he added: “I’d imagine we might do that, but we’ll take one step at a time.”

Galopin Des Champs was trimmed to 5-2 from 4-1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase a Cheltenham with Paddy Power.

The facile victory completed a double for Mullins and Townend after Klassical Dream’s victory in the Christmas Hurdle.

Mullins, who also struck with Concertista at Limerick, made it an across-the-card four-timer when Redemption Day coasted home on his debut under his son, Patrick, in the Midland Legal Solicitors INH Flat Race.

