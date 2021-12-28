Leopardstown and Limerick tips: No need to oppose A Plus Tard in Savills Chase

Since winning this race 12 months ago, A Plus Tard has run twice and the clearly progressive seven-year-old can stamp his class all over this race
On his recent return to action, A Plus Tard, with Rachael Blackmore on board, trounced his rivals in the Betfair Chase at Haydock. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

A Plus Tard is the standout performer on day three in Leopardstown and there seems no reason to oppose him in his bid for back-to-back wins in the Grade One Savills Chase.

Since winning this race 12 months ago, he has run twice. On the first occasion, he finished runner-up to stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and on the second occasion, on his recent return to action, he trounced his rivals in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Whether the latter fell apart or not, it was a striking performance from the clearly progressive seven-year-old and he can stamp his class all over this race. He is a shade of odds-on to follow up last year’s success and those odds look generous for the only horse in single figures with every firm for this season’s Gold Cup. Galvin is an admirable sort who gave Frodon a fright in the Champion Chase at Down Royal but must step up again to worry A Plus Tard. A bigger danger is likely to come from his stablemate, Delta Work, a former winner of this race, who seems to get on best with Jack Kennedy, who is back on board today.

The Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Qualifier is as competitive as ever, but Ardhill was most impressive when winning at Ascot 10 days ago and can follow up here. Gordon Elliott’s horse left previous form behind when winning that day and left the impression there could be an awful lot more to come.

The Grade Two Boylesports Irish EBF Dawn Run Mares’ Novice Chase is the feature in Limerick and Concertista can be expected to confirm previous chasing form with Sayce Gold, even if the trip, ground and difference in the weights today should ensure a much better run from the latter.

Concertista, who was touched off by Black Tears in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, was pitched in deep for her chasing debut, in a Grade 2 in Cork, but came out on top in a good battle with Jeremys Flame, with Sayce Gold in fourth, beaten a little over eight lengths. That she was able to do that on her first start over fences bodes well for her future in this discipline and despite this being a different challenge, she can come out on top.

LEOPARDSTOWN 

Tommy Lyons 

12:00 Horantzau D’airy 

12:35 Pike County 

1:10 Ardhill (nb) 

1:45 Flooring Porter 

2:20 A Plus Tard (nap) 

2:55 Galopin Des Champs 

3:30 Redemption Day 

Next best 

12:00 Roaring Potter 

12:35 Carrig Rock 

1:10 Maze Runner 

1:45 Klassical Dream 

2:20 Delta Work 

2:55 Fury Road 

3:30 Tag Man 

LIMERICK 

Tommy Lyons 

12:20 Gatsby Grey 

12:55 Supreme Jet 

1:30 Concertista 

2:05 Birdie Blitz 

2:40 Halsafari 

3:10 Itsnotinit 

3:40 Boulon Trou 

Next best 

12:20 Monkstreet 

12:55 Fameaftertheglory 

1:30 Sayce Gold 

2:05 Chelseas Friend 

2:40 Full Time Score 

3:10 Miss Tempo 

3:40 Power Hour

