Bryan Cooper partners promising Eric Bloodaxe to Limerick victory

Back from his King George disappointment on Asterion Forlonge, Bryan Cooper partnered 11/8 favourite Eric Bloodaxe to a workmanlike victory in Monday’s Limerick feature, the Grade 2 Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle.

Trained for Gigginstown House Stud by Joseph O’Brien, the Saint Des Saints gelding coped well with the step-up to two miles and seven furlongs, asserting at the final flight before powering clear to beat Freedom To Dream by seven and a half lengths.

And, having recorded a big-race win for his former bosses, Cooper commented: “Joseph said that he wouldn’t enjoy the ground, so I saved as much as I could. And there was a big question-mark over stepping up so much in trip. They were racing plenty early, coming down the hill, but I was happy to take my time because I knew my horse has a gear.

“But it was a pleasing performance. He saw it out well and can only improve – he looks like a horse with a big future.”

On the mark with another treble in Leopardstown, Willie Mullins won the opening mares maiden hurdler with the 128-rated hot-pot Glen Of Antrim, confidently handled by Jody McGarvey but, ultimately, a convincing eight lengths winner.

And McGarvey pointed out: “It’s tough going out there. It’s horrible ground and not too many horses like it. But she was the best horse in the race and made the most of the opportunity.”

The Barry Connell-trained King Alex, a three-time winner over hurdles, emerged victorious after a spirited battle with front-runner The Priests Leap in the rated Novice Chase, scoring by three-quarters of a length.

Connell said of Donie McInerney’s mount: “He’s a smart horse. He won three on the bounce over hurdles last year and wouldn't be in love with that heavy ground. We’ll see what the handicapper thinks of him and we might look at a novice handicap at Naas in March.”

Declan Queally continued his rich vein of form when Lord Schnitzel, winner of three point-to-points this autumn, made his racecourse breakthrough when making all under Chris O’Donovan to justify 10/11 favouritism in the Earl Of Harrington Memorial Maiden Hunters Chase, beating chief market rival Is A Real Champ by eleven lengths.

“He had plenty of experience in big handicaps and form against good horses when Matt Smith had him,” explained Declan Queally (Junior). “I’d love to see him over the National fences, so I’d say he’s more likely to go for the Foxhunters in Aintree rather than Cheltenham.”

In the handicap action, the local combination of Eric and Conor McNamara struck with Cahirdown Boy in the Roches Feeds Handicap Hurdle, the trainer commenting: “He wants better ground, but Conor gave him a super ride.”

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon won the Goggin Buckley Handicap Hurdle with the Shane Fenelon-ridden Teescomponentsyess.

In the bumper, James Conheady was allowed build up a huge lead on 125/1 shot An Forghas and, after the pack closed on him turning for home, the Shantaram gelding stayed on again to land the bumper.