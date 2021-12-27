Leopardstown and Limerick day two tips: The Mighty Potter looks a star in the making

Winner of a bumper and his first start over hurdles, The Mighty Potter was unlucky in running in the Grade One Royal Bond on his most recent start
Leopardstown and Limerick day two tips: The Mighty Potter looks a star in the making

A general view of the runners and riders in The `Bet Through The Free Racing Post App` Handicap Steeplechase in Leopardstown on Sunday. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 05:00
Tommy Lyons

Day two in Leopardstown and Limerick, and the nap goes to The Mighty Potter in the Grade One Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at the Dublin venue.

Winner of a bumper and his first start over hurdles, he was unlucky in running in the Grade One Royal Bond on his most recent start and will have learned plenty from that outing. Gordon Elliott’s representative looks a particularly smart prospect and can take the next step in his career with victory today.

Largy Debut looked good beating 1-14 favourite Kilcruit in a maiden hurdle on his return to action three weeks ago but it is difficult to be certain whether he was particularly good or whether the favourite underperformed. Today will tell a lot, but at the prices he is not too difficult to overlook. Three Stripe Life, a stablemate of the selection, is feared most.

The second race, the Paddy Power Games Beginners’ Chase, is a fascinating race, with Haut En Couleurs and Thedevilscoachman the two to concentrate on. Marginal preference is for the former, who receives the four-year-old allowance. Winner of his only outing in France, he made his debut for Willie Mullins in the Triumph Hurdle, in which he finished a fine third behind Quilixios and Adagio. He finished in the same spot behind Jeff Kidder in the Grade One at Punchestown on his second and final start of last season. He has bundles of talent and if he takes to chasing, could be a star.

In Limerick, The Priests Leap should represent some value in the Cargill Neomilk Calf Milk Replacer Rated Novice Chase. He is quite a free-going sort, but there was enough promise in his chasing debut, behind Ferny Hollow, to suggest he will take beating in a race such as this.

Arthur Moore’s horse warmed to the task of jumping that day and would not have been suited by several of the fences being bypassed. It was his first run of the season, one he is entitled to improve from, and he is preferred to Razzle Dazzle Love and Farceur Du Large. Razzle Dazzle ran well on both outings to date over fences and will find this easier than both of those assignments. She revels in testiing ground.

LEOPARDSTOWN

Tommy Lyons

12:05 Icare Allen

12:35 Haut En Couleurs

1:10 Chacun Pour Soi

1:45 Mighty Potter (nap)

2:20 Cotteemcavennigoal

2:55 Noble Yeats

3:30 Santonito

Next best

12:05 Gentleman Joe

12:35 Thedevilscoachman

1:10 Envoi Allen

1:45 Three Stripe Life

2:20 Ena Baie

2:55 Alfa Mix

3:30 Embassy Gardens

LIMERICK

Tommy Lyons

12:20 Glens Of Antrim

12:55 The Priests Leap (nb)

1:30 Is A Real Champ

2:05 Freedom To Dream

2:40 Kashi

3:15 Robinstown

3:50 Summer Melody

Next best

12:20 Allegorie De Vassy

12:55 Razzle Dazzle Love

1:30 Vital Island

2:05 Eric Bloodaxe

2:40 Sequoiaspirit

3:15 Neveradullmoment

3:50 Mullinaree

More in this section

Ladbrokes Christmas Festival - King George VI Chase Day - Kempton Park Dream debut for Danny Mullins as Tornado Flyer storms to King George success
Paul Townend wins on Ferny Hollow 26/12/2021 Willie Mullins hails ‘awesome’ Leopardstown effort from Ferny Hollow
Sir Gerhard makes perfect start to hurdling career Sir Gerhard makes perfect start to hurdling career
Leopardstown and Limerick day two tips: The Mighty Potter looks a star in the making

Master McShee gives Paddy Corkery and Ian Power winner to remember at Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up