Leopardstown and Limerick day two tips: The Mighty Potter looks a star in the making

Day two in Leopardstown and Limerick, and the nap goes to The Mighty Potter in the Grade One Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at the Dublin venue.

Winner of a bumper and his first start over hurdles, he was unlucky in running in the Grade One Royal Bond on his most recent start and will have learned plenty from that outing. Gordon Elliott’s representative looks a particularly smart prospect and can take the next step in his career with victory today.

Largy Debut looked good beating 1-14 favourite Kilcruit in a maiden hurdle on his return to action three weeks ago but it is difficult to be certain whether he was particularly good or whether the favourite underperformed. Today will tell a lot, but at the prices he is not too difficult to overlook. Three Stripe Life, a stablemate of the selection, is feared most.

The second race, the Paddy Power Games Beginners’ Chase, is a fascinating race, with Haut En Couleurs and Thedevilscoachman the two to concentrate on. Marginal preference is for the former, who receives the four-year-old allowance. Winner of his only outing in France, he made his debut for Willie Mullins in the Triumph Hurdle, in which he finished a fine third behind Quilixios and Adagio. He finished in the same spot behind Jeff Kidder in the Grade One at Punchestown on his second and final start of last season. He has bundles of talent and if he takes to chasing, could be a star.

In Limerick, The Priests Leap should represent some value in the Cargill Neomilk Calf Milk Replacer Rated Novice Chase. He is quite a free-going sort, but there was enough promise in his chasing debut, behind Ferny Hollow, to suggest he will take beating in a race such as this.

Arthur Moore’s horse warmed to the task of jumping that day and would not have been suited by several of the fences being bypassed. It was his first run of the season, one he is entitled to improve from, and he is preferred to Razzle Dazzle Love and Farceur Du Large. Razzle Dazzle ran well on both outings to date over fences and will find this easier than both of those assignments. She revels in testiing ground.