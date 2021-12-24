Leopardstown Christmas Festival to take place behind closed doors

The Leopardstown Christmas Festival starting on St Stephen's Day will be behind closed doors, organisers have announced.

A number of staff have been identified as close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases, according to Chief Executive of Leopardstown Racecourse Tim Husbands.

No members of the general public will be allowed attend the races with only owners and industry members permitted inside the grounds.

“We have seen the rising case numbers nationally and locally reflected in our staff over the past few days, a situation that has become increasingly concentrated over the past 24 hours and has forced us to make this late decision," said Husbands.

"It makes it impossible for Leopardstown to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the general public and has led us to make the difficult call to close the festival to the general public.

"I know this will be hugely disappointing news to all of those who had purchased tickets in advance, as it is deeply disappointing to the team here who have worked so hard in putting a fantastic festival together."

Full refunds will be processed as soon as possible, he added.

St Stephen's Day also sees racing in Limerick and Down Royal.