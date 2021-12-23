Talking Horses: Clan Des Obeaux can make it lucky 13th for Paul Nicholls

Given how dominant our horses have been in the staying chase division in recent times, it’s somewhat surprising that Footpad (2019) is the only Irish-trained runner to make the journey to Kempton for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase since the Vautour was agonisingly collared by Cue Card in the 2015 renewal.

However, that’ll change come Sunday as three of the nine contenders in the Christmas highlight are trained in Ireland.

The highest-profile Irish raider is Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and it would be fitting if Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore were to end a dream year with one last big-race success in Britain.

As a Gold Cup winner, Minella Indo obviously warrants maximum respect but it’s hard to escape the sense that he’s a Cheltenham specialist, a theory backed up by Festival form figures 121.

His form away from Prestbury Park is far less impressive and his record on right-handed tracks makes for particularly worrying reading with Sunday’s assignment in mind.

In six starts going right-handed, Minella Indo has only won once with his most recent defeat going that way coming when third to Frodon, beaten five lengths, in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal at the end of October.

He looked sluggish that day and will undoubtedly strip fitter at Kempton. However, he’ll need to improve massively on that laboured effort to land a telling blow on a track that puts more of an emphasis on speed than it does on stamina.

Asterion Forlonge is a fascinating contender for Willie Mullins. He looked to be going best of all before unseating Bryan Cooper at the third last fence in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase earlier this month. He’s clearly very talented and he will be a big player here if his jumping holds up and if he stays on his first crack at three miles. Those are two big ifs though.

The raiding party is completed by Tornado Flyer, a stablemate of Asterion Forlonge. He has been tried over a variety of trips without success since his last win in December 2019 and it’ll be a big surprise if his losing sequence ends here.

So, who wins? Ultimately, it’s hard to get away from Clan Des Obeaux. On the back of a energy-sapping run in the Haydock mud in the Betfair Chase, the dual King George hero wasn’t at his best when losing his crown to stablemate Frodon in last year’s tactical affair.

However, the application of cheekpieces in the spring worked wonders as he added Grade One successes at Aintree and Punchestown to his CV.

He hasn’t run since that Punchestown success but that has been by design as Paul Nicholls felt Clan Des Obeaux was still feeling the effects of his Haydock run in last year’s King George and wanted to bring him to Kempton fresh this season. There’s few better target trainers than Nicholls and no handler boasts a better King George record so Clan Des Obeaux’s 242-day absence from the track is no great concern.

The vibes around him seem particularly positive ahead of the big race and he is strongly fancied to give Nicholls a record-extending 13th King George victory.

Nicholls has two other contenders and, while it’s hard to make a case for Saint Calvados, it would be folly to write off last year’s surprise winner Frodon.

However, in what shapes as a deeper renewal, Bryony Frost surely won’t be allowed such an easy lead on this occasion. The fact Frodon had such a tough race when winning at Down Royal is another concern but his brilliant jumping looks sure to keep him in the mix until the business end of proceedings.

As for the rest of the line-up, Lostintranslation bounced back to form when winning at Ascot last month but the fact he was pulled up in this race in 2019 and 2020 is an obvious concern while Nicky Henderson’s Mister Fisher looks out of his depth in this company.

Stablemate Chantry House is far harder to dismiss as he’s a progressive individual who jumps and stays. He looks sure to go close but may find Clan Des Obeaux too tough a nut to crack on this track.

Elsewhere at Kempton, the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase promises to be a race to savour as it features two of the most exciting novice chasers in Britain in Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame.

The talented pair clashed over hurdles at Aintree in April, Ahoy Senor coming out on top by seven lengths.

On that occasion, Bravemansgame may have been still feeling the effects of a gruelling race when third to Bob Olinger at Cheltenham and he already looks a better chaser than he was a hurdler.

However, Ahoy Senor looks a serious talent too and he may be able to come out on top again.

The Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle looks a particularly weak Grade One but Epatante should improve enough for her run in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle to get the better of Not So Sleepy.

The pair couldn’t be separated at Newcastle but Epatante’s hurdling looked better than it had been for a while and a marginal improvement on that run should see her home in front. The Get Your Ladbrokes £1 Free Bet Today Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase looks pretty tricky but Danny Kirwan should go close for that man Nicholls.