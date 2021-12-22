Richie Condon: ‘It’s a really long time to live with a knot in your stomach — to fear what could happen’

Round and round, up and down they go — that is the life of a jump jockey. Highest highs and lowest lows. They come physically and mentally crashing down to earth at times and in rare cases can find their world caving in around them.

Richie Condon has been there, done it all and come through the other side. It probably took a little longer than he had originally anticipated but he has now arrived on the big stage, having won major races at the Dublin Racing Festival, the Cheltenham Festival, a Grade 1 at Belmont in the US and, most recently, the American Grand National.

High, higher, highest

When telling Richie’s story, the immediate starting point is Heaven Help Us, Paul Hennessy’s homebred heroine — runaway winner of the Coral Cup on his first ride at the track and the heartwarming story of Cheltenham 2021.

There is, however, so much more to his tale. There are recent highs, but there are also some incredibly significant lows.

In truth, you would not wish them on your worst enemy.

The Corkman takes our call from the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital — a few days later than scheduled. Richie has had a fall and for a few hours, there were massive concerns about his future in the saddle — and even more.

“It wasn’t ideal,” Richie says.

It wasn’t ideal? This is going to be an interesting chat. We laugh about his attitude to fracturing his T7 and T10 vertebrae, while also doing more damage to an old injury of his T6 but as the conversation continues and we get a flavour of his mindset, it becomes clear as to why he describes his injuries in such understated fashion.

“I knew there was damage done straight away, to be honest. You see, it’s a bit different over here racing in the States — there’s no hanging around early doors. You’re going very quick — you’re going as fast as you can. Put the pedal down and go and try to stay there. It’s not like at home where you might ride a horse you’ve never sat on before and feel your way into things over the first few jumps — over here the pedal is down and you need to be on the bridle, razor-sharp and never miss a beat.

“Well, we missed a beat at the fifth and I came down and, as you can imagine, the ground was like a road. I knew straight away there was a problem.

“I was transported to a hospital close to the track but when they saw there was damage around the T7 they weren’t happy so wanted me transported to a different hospital. Actually, Sean Flanagan’s sponsor is Brown Advisory and it was Michael Hankin, who I think is the CEO of the company, he arranged for me to be transferred to Johns Hopkins, whish.”

Low

On November 3, 2016, Richie is arrested in the UK. He finds himself at the centre of a rape allegation alongside fellow jockeys Brendan Powell Jnr and Sean Mooney. He is 20 and has been accused of the horror crime by an 18-year-old woman after attending a party. The three categorically deny any wrongdoing and vow to clear their names. On December 27, 2017 — over a year later — they receive word.

“Following a detailed investigation by Wiltshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed this case and has decided to close it as no further action,” a police spokesperson said.

“It was tough to go through that. It was really tough,” Richie says, with an intake of breath and a pause.

“I was over in England at the time and I was a 20-year-old kid. It put a halt to my career in England.

I moved home and had to start from scratch, and with that hanging over me, you know? Everyone who knew me and knew the full story — I’m so thankful that I was able to move on from it and now I’m getting some success now.

“But it was terrifying if I’m honest. It went on for that long. It’s a really long time to live with a knot in your stomach — to have that fear of what could happen.

“I knew I had done nothing wrong, all three of us knew we had done nothing wrong. We were just falsely accused.

“But it was a very long time to go through it because everyone on the outside looking in didn’t know the story.

“Thankfully, it did come out in the end that I had done nothing wrong but, as you can imagine, it was a bad time too for my parents. But they have always been my number one supporter and I really am so grateful and thankful to them for everything, before, during and after that ordeal. The reality was that it wasn’t even small, it wasn’t like there was this small thing — there was nothing. Thankfully, there was no court date, no trial date or anything.

“Throughout it, I can’t even begin to tell you the kind of things I’d have been thinking half the time, but I did have those kind of thoughts. People will never realise the mental stuff that I went through — the torment. Knowing that I’ve been accused so badly in the wrong and, being so young, you would massively take into consideration what people would say about you — it gets in on you a lot.”

Moving onwards and very much upwards to February 7, 2021, in front of an empty Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival, Richie rides his biggest winner, on the aforementioned Heaven Help Us. The Paddy Mullins Mares’ Handicap Hurdle has €100,000 in prizemoney on offer and Richie has landed in the saddle on Hennessy’s mare by virtue of the name of the race — its first running.

David Mullins has previously ridden Heaven Help Us but he had retired at the age of 24 the month before, and Danny Mullins was the mare’s regular pilot but with the race being run in honour of the great Paddy Mullins, there was a fair chance his son Willie would have a substantial entry.

Richie Condon. Picture: Healy Racing

“I live up beside Paul Hennessy, and I’m actually very good friends with David. We’d play a lot of golf together — it gets fierce competitive! But one day we were racing in Navan and I was sitting beside Danny Mullins and he said to me that Niall Prendergast, Paul’s right-hand man, had broken something at a point-to-point and that Paul needed someone to ride out in the mornings.

“So Paul only has the few horses so I would get over and have them ridden out and all by eight o’clock and then head over to Pat Fahy’s. So I did that for a few months before Niall got back but it was very enjoyable and Paul appreciated the help.

“We kept in touch and Paul said that if they ever thought about claiming off Heaven Help Us, ‘We’ll put your name forward’, and he did mention a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival, where there would be serious prizemoney on offer. As it transpired, Willie did run a heap of them in the race and Danny was booked — so between Paul and her owner John Turner, they decided to take the seven pounds off her back. When you put all her form together, she had run in a Grade 1 and wasn’t too far off Abacadabras a couple of years ago. So off 126 and taking my seven off, she was thrown in!

It was going to be the biggest race I’d even ridden in, let alone win, so it was brilliant to be given the opportunity and then to win was just amazing. For such a small operation and such a small jockey, as it were, it was great.”

As a previous maiden hurdle winner at Cheltenham, Heaven Help Us was always going to take her chance in something at the Festival, particularly as it could be argued that she had some unfinished business after twice being horrendously hampered when seventh behind Shishkin in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

After her Leopardstown heroics the Martin Pipe, Coral Cup and Mares’ Hurdle all became possibilities. It really became a case of how hard the Irish and English handicappers would hit her.

As we now know, it was the Coral Cup she lined up in and with the mare bouncing out of her skin in the lead-up to the race, hopes were high.

“I was given simple enough instructions from Paul, stay nice and handy, or if I wanted to make the running then I was to make it. So we decided to make the running. Pop her out in front and try to stay there. That was Plan A.

“And then, of course, I was in the last two to get down to the start and when I did get there, there was already about 20 horses in a line. I turned to Bryan Cooper and said, ‘How the hell am I supposed to make the running here now?’

“I had no position at all but there were a few false starts — including one caused by me — and somehow, I ended up getting back into position and getting a great aul start, as it turned out. I had been widest of all at the start and ended up working my way into the middle.

“I got a day ban for causing a bit of trouble but in the immediate aftermath I didn’t mind that.”

So from Plan A to putting the hammer down to try tacking across the field to being back to Plan A again — the start was really all the drama Richie and Heaven Help Us experienced over the course of the next five minutes.

“She started lovely and was travelling nice and comfortably for me as we approached the winning post first time around before we head off out the back again — always in her comfort zone. Then James Best came upsides on Witness Protection on the long run down to the third last, which was great because she picked up the bridle and really started racing before winging the third last.

“So I left her stride on then and it was round then that I was starting to think, ‘We’re on here’, because she met the second-last lovely too and had skipped a good bit clear. Now, watching it back again, you can see that most of them are struggling then while we’re still going great and it’s Blue Sari that comes out of the pack as the only real danger.

And it’s funny, because you’d ordinarily have heard a huge groan from the crowd when Blue Sari fell but all I heard was the commentator and I’ll never forget this, he said, ‘And Heaven Help Us is bounding clear.’

“So I gathered her to keep her in a straight line but I also knew she’d relish the hill and keep galloping because Paul’s training regime is second to none and I was confident enough. And then I saw Paul legging it up the hill too and I knew then that I was safe enough. He wasn’t running up like that for the fun of it!

“What was great too was that I could hear the Irish bubble over in the stands, screaming us home and it was really so special to be applauded back into the winners’ enclosure by all the Irish lads in the guard of honour — that made it just so special because obviously it was my first winner there and there was no crowd. And I’ll always be thankful for that.

“For my parents John and Angela too — as I said, they’ve always been my number one supporter especially through the bad stuff that had come before, so for them to be getting phone calls of congratulations and cards in the post was great.”

Highest of highs

There is certainly more to come from Heaven Help Us and another mare ridden by Richie, The Mean Queen, impressive winner of the American Grand National in October for Keri Brion at Far Hills, with appreciative attendance this time. She will be targeting Cheltenham in March as Richie bids to add another impressive success to his resume.

“It was so good — and it made it that much better because obviously there was no crowd at Leopardstown or Cheltenham, so to be roared in on a fancied runner and to have people chanting my name, it really was special.”

On the road to recovery now, Richie is eyeing up a return hopefully for around the Dublin Racing Festival, where no doubt Hennessy will have Heaven Help Us ready to run before she goes to Cheltenham again in a bid to go back-to-back, while The Mean Queen should be well and truly settled in as she bids for her own glory.

“It’s mad — I’ve two American Grade 1s including the Grand National, a Dublin Racing Festival win and a Cheltenham Festival win but I’ve only won 16 races under Rules. I’ve still nine winners left on my claim but hopefully I’ll be popular when I get back with the light weight and the seven pounds.”

Popular, and deserving. After all the lows, the falls and the breaks, Richie Condon is ready to return home and pick up where he left off — riding big winners on the big days.

Back to experience the highest of highs once again.

- This article is featured in IRISH RACING YEARBOOK 2022 (€28.75/£25.75), which is on sale now in all good newsagents and bookshops and can be ordered online (irishracingyearbook.com) or by phone (+353 85 7280169).