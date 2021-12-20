Leopardstown will be able to accommodate new crowd limit of 5,000

Leopardstown is able to accommodate the new limit of 5,000 due to a combination of cancellations and the cooperation of sponsors and stakeholders
Leopardstown will be able to accommodate new crowd limit of 5,000

Leopardstown Racecourse. File photo: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 16:23
Tommy Lyons

Spectators who had already bought tickets for Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival will be admitted but no more tickets will be sold.

On Friday the Government made the decision to implement the National Public Heath Emergency Team’s recommendation that limits attendances to 50 per cent of capacity or 5,000, whichever is lower.

Leopardstown is able to accommodate the new limit of 5,000 due to a combination of cancellations and the cooperation of sponsors and stakeholders which meant those who had purchased tickets could still go if they wanted.

In a statement, the racecourse said: "Leopardstown Racecourse’s priority is to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience for all our patrons, aligned with public health directives.

"We have examined all our ticket allocations since the announcement on Friday and have had a number of cancellations from customers who will be fully refunded."

More in this section

Thurles report: JJ Slevin lands feature before losing hair for charity Thurles report: JJ Slevin lands feature before losing hair for charity
Fairyhouse Winter Festival - Day Two Rachael Blackmore named RTÉ sportsperson of 2021
Howden Christmas Racing Weekend - Ascot - Saturday December 18th JP McManus: No horse gives me as much pleasure as Champ
<p>Rachael Blackmore was popular as ever with fans at Thurles Racecourse on Sunday. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Rachael Blackmore voted the BBC's World Sports Star of the Year

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up