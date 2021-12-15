No Trouble gains reward for consistency at Dundalk

The remarkably consistent, No Trouble ended a sequence of second placings when landing the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Handicap in smooth style under Seamus Heffernan, picking-up well to slam Summit Star by two and a half lengths and providing trainer John McConnell with his 50th winner of 2021 and the first leg of a double.

Now 23lb. higher than when scoring over course and distance in September, the No Nay Never gelding was registering his fifth career win, to the delight of his trainer: “He’s been to every dance this winter. He’s lost nothing in defeat in his recent runs, but we were worried that’s he’s been creeping up the handicap. He’ll come back here in the New Year and will probably be back here for finals day.”

McConnell’s double was completed when top-weight and 15/8 favourite Mulgrave, up 10lb. for a course and distance win last week, followed-up under Donagh O’Connor in the first division of the View Restaurant At Dundalk Handicap

“I was worried about coming back so quickly, but he backed-it up and I’m delighted with him,” stated McConnell.

“It was a good opportunity and he won well and looks progressive. I just hope he doesn’t get clobbered by the handicapper. He’ll be back here in the New Year.”

Joseph O’Brien introduced an imposing Mastercraftsman gelding White Marlin, a half-brother to Flying Five winner Romantic Proposal, to take the mile-and-a-half maiden at the expense of joint-favourite Elzaamsan.

The grey travelled sweetly, was delivered to challenge by Declan McDonogh on the home-turn and, despite showing clear signs of inexperience, he stayed on dourly to triumph by a head.

McDonogh commented: “He galloped out strong and showed a good attitude. A better pace would have suited him.

“He’s a big baby and did well to win first time out. He might improve a good bit from this.”

O’Brien and McDonogh completed a double when course and distance winner In Ecstasy successfully conceded weight to his seven rivals in the Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor 2-Y-y Race.

A Caravaggio gelding, the winner challenged between market rivals Rene Artois and Knocklane Lass and stuck to his task well to beat Rene Artois by three-quarters of a length, prompting McDonogh to comment: “He’s a horse going the right way. I was suspended when Dylan (Browne McMonagle) won on him the last day and he stepped-up on that tonight.”

Colin Keane admitted: “There was a question-mark about the trip, but we didn’t go too quick and the further we went, the stronger he travelled,” after Adamatis, Ger O’Leary’s last runner of 2021 and stepping-up significantly in trip, landed the two-mile handicap at the expense of King Of Cashel and favourite Annecherie, adding, “He was always in his comfort-zone and won well.”