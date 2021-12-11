Blazing Khal stamps his class

Blazing Khal stepped up to three miles for the first time on his return to the Cotswolds.
Blazing Khal stamps his class

Blazing Khal (centre) ridden by Donal McInerney on the way to winning the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle during day two of The International meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire 

Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 15:46
Ashley Iveson

Blazing Khal further enhanced his Cheltenham Festival claims by making it back-to-back course victories in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

A winner on his hurdling debut at Galway before winning a Ballymore Novices' Hurdle trial at Cheltenham last month, Blazing Khal stepped up to three miles for the first time on his return to the Cotswolds.

Ridden confidently by Donal McInerney, the even-money favourite gave his supporters a brief fright by fluffing his lines at the second flight from home, but was soon back on the bridle.

The Kalanisi gelding moved smoothly to the lead approaching the final flight and readily kicked four and a quarter lengths clear of Gelino Bello, who was also runner-up to the winner four weeks ago.

Paddy Power make Blazing Khal their 5-1 favourite (from 8-1) for the Albert Bartlett in March, with Byrnes planning one more run in the meantime.

He said: "I'm delighted. I thought his jumping was much better today, apart from the second-last, and he took off again when he gave him a slap down the shoulder. I'd say he'd plenty left.

"We were a small bit worried it would be a bit quick for him the last day and I think three miles is his forte.

"The Albert Bartlett would definitely be the aim. Maybe we'll run him at the Dublin Racing Festival (at Leopardstown in February), depending on the ground - he wouldn't run there if it's good ground.

"He could still improve more, hopefully."

More in this section

The International - Day Two - Cheltenham Racecourse - Saturday 11th December Coole Cody makes amends in Gold Cup
Hat-trick for Paul Townend on perfect comeback at Fairyhouse Hat-trick for Paul Townend on perfect comeback at Fairyhouse
Dundalk report: 'Talented' Dream Today overcomes traffic problems to score Dundalk report: 'Talented' Dream Today overcomes traffic problems to score
<p>Guard Your Dreams (right) ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies on way to winning the Unibet International Hurdle during day two of The International meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire </p>

Dream result for Twiston-Davies at Cheltenham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up