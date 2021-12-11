Talking Horses: Bryony Frost can end depressing week on winning note

At the end of a depressing week in which revelations about the sustained actions of one man and the apparent inaction of many others dragged the sport through the gutter, it’s a relief to be able to look forward to some actual racing.

The agenda has been dominated by the Robbie Dunne affair and the reaction to his suspension for bullying and harassing Bryony Frost suggests the victim could continue to receive an icy reception from her weighing room colleagues for some time to come.

That’s incredibly disappointing as the verdict vindicated her case and provides an opportunity for the sport to clean up its act and belatedly join the 21st century.

In taking a stand against Dunne, Frost exposed a deeply flawed culture, one that would not — and should not — be accepted in any other working environment.

That she did so without public support from her weighing room colleagues or the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) — a body which wanted to bury a case brought by one member in order to protect another — is a sad indictment of that culture.

Frost comes out of this affair with her reputation enhanced for many reasons, not least the manner in which she has kept her focus on the day job with Greaneteen’s Tingle Creek victory at Sandown last weekend the standout recent example.

And, having had three rides at Doncaster yesterday, Frost is back on Town Moor today where the second of two rides is on Magistrato in the Grade Two bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle.

Victorious at Chepstow on his yard debut, Magistrato disappointed when fourth behind Knight Salute at Cheltenham last month. However, he’ll be getting 5lb for his Prestbury Park conqueror today and that might just be enough to turn the tables in a race Paul Nicholls has won four times since 2016.

Frost also has leading claims in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle where Sonigino should go close. However, he may find Takeit Easy a tough nut to crack. Having won at Wetherby in October, Pam Sly’s charge had to settle for second at Huntington last time out. The form of that race looks decent with the first and third having won since and Takeit Easy may be able to join them.

Elsewhere at Doncaster, the bet365 Handicap Chase looks a good opportunity for top weight Two For Gold — a horse with a decent record fresh — to get back to winning ways.

At Cheltenham, the Racing Post Gold Cup is the big race of the day and Midnight Shadow can complete a memorable double with victory in the Grade Three handicap.

Exotic Dancer was the last horse to win this race and the Paddy Power Gold Cup in the same season and while Midnight Shadow isn’t in that class, he’s a very solid handicapper who boasts a fine record at Cheltenham.

A 7lb rise for last month’s Paddy Power success obviously makes his task today tougher but he may well be able to defy the hike as he went through that contest like the best horse in the race and would have won far more convincingly but for a mistake at the last and idling on the run-in. Confidence is further heightened by runner-up Protektorat putting himself in the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture with a runaway Grade Two success at Aintree last weekend.

There’s plenty of potential dangers, not least Paddy Power third Lalor and Farinet, but Midnight Shadow looks sure to put up another good show in a race in which he beat all bar Chatham Street Lad last year.

Song For Someone can secure back-to-back wins in the Unibet International Hurdle.

The Tom Symonds-trained six-year-old lost his way after winning this Grade Two by a nose last year but an encouraging second behind the progressive Buzz on his seasonal reappearance last month suggests a summer wind op may have worked the oracle.

A repeat of that Ascot effort might be enough to see him go one better this time.

In the other Grade Two on the card, the promising Blazing Khal can boost his Cheltenham Festival prospects by winning the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

The Charles Byrnes-trained five-year-old got the better of Gelino Bello at Prestbury Park last month and should be able to confirm that form over this longer distance.

The Close Brothers Mares’ Handicap Hurdle looks pretty tricky but a tentative chance is taken on Martello Sky bouncing back from last month’s Aintree defeat.