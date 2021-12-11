Weekend tips: Blue Lord can give Paul Townend winning return

Paul Townend makes a welcome return from injury this afternoon at Fairyhouse and can get straight back to winning ways abord Blue Lord, who makes his seasonal and chasing debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase which gets the action under way at 11:30am.

A shade below his best on his final start of last season, he was set to finish runner-up to stablemate Appreciate It until tipping up at the last in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. That form stands out against today’s company and, if he takes to jumping fences, he will take a great deal of beating. His stablemate, El Barra, has clearly had his issues but since making his belated debut, in November of last year, he has progressed quite quickly. His last two runs of last season were his best and he has the physique to make a chaser. He can give Blue Lord most to think about.