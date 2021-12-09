Tramore tips: Yabo set to get off the mark over fences

As a result of Storm Barra, the Tramore card intended for Tuesday afternoon was switched to this afternoon, and it’s quite a decent programme on which Yabo gets the nap to get off the mark over fences in the Doneraile Walk Beginners’ Chase.
In theory, Angels Dawn will be extremely difficult to beat. She has the best form over hurdles and is in receipt of weight from the selection. However, for all that she has great form, she is still without a win, and is making her return after almost 10 months on the side-line. She deserves a change of luck but may have to wait a little longer for that thus-far elusive win.
12:35 Guily Billy (nb)
1:05 Sean Says
1:40 Derrylinda
2:15 Lovely Moon
2:45 Yabo (nap)
3:15 Springfield Lodge
3:45 Viva Devito
12:35 Hauturiere
1:05 Robyndeglory
1:40 Angels Dawn
2:15 Presenting Point
2:45 Shes Some Doll
3:15 Echoes Of Family
3:45 Lieutenant Highway