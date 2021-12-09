Tramore tips: Yabo set to get off the mark over fences

As a result of Storm Barra, the Tramore card intended for Tuesday afternoon was switched to this afternoon, and it’s quite a decent programme
Yabo & Sean Flanagan (left) in action at Wexford last year. Picture: Healy Racing

Tommy Lyons

As a result of Storm Barra, the Tramore card intended for Tuesday afternoon was switched to this afternoon, and it’s quite a decent programme on which Yabo gets the nap to get off the mark over fences in the Doneraile Walk Beginners’ Chase.

Liz Doyle’s mare won a maiden hurdle at Wexford in August 2020 and was off the track for more than 14 months prior to making her chasing debut in a beginners’ chase won by Rightplacerightime.

On that most-recent occasion, she ran a superb race to finish second and is entitled to take another step forward. This race is confined to horses rated 102 or less over hurdles and she looks potentially better class than that. She is preferred to Shes Some Doll, Hardwired and An Taibhse.

It was disappointing that Guily Billy, a horse which cost £310,000, was unable to make a winning track debut at Clonmel but for much of that maiden hurdle he travelled and jumped well and if he has taken even a small step forward from that outing, he will take beating in the Get Your 2022 Annual Badge At TramoreRaces.ie Maiden Hurdle.

The Greek, Kings Keeper and reserves Hauturiere and Hybris are all worth noting, but the selection has potential and will need to win this if there is any hope of him remotely living up to this price tag.

The Buy New Year’s Day Tickets Online At TramoreRaces.ie Mares’ Maiden Hurdle is arguably the most interesting race on the card and, while she should be up against it at the weights, Derrylinda makes plenty of appeal.

Winner of a point-to-point mares’ bumper on her track debut, she was far from disgraced on her next start, in a listed bumper won by Party Central. Off from that outing in April until making her hurdling debut at Galway in late October, she found only Choice Of Words too good.

On that occasion, she held every chance and probably ran into a very smart one, but there was much to like about the way she ran to the line. That was over two miles, and the run gave the impression she would be better over a longer trip, which she tries today.

In theory, Angels Dawn will be extremely difficult to beat. She has the best form over hurdles and is in receipt of weight from the selection. However, for all that she has great form, she is still without a win, and is making her return after almost 10 months on the side-line. She deserves a change of luck but may have to wait a little longer for that thus-far elusive win.

TRAMORE

12:35 Guily Billy (nb)

1:05 Sean Says

1:40 Derrylinda

2:15 Lovely Moon

2:45 Yabo (nap)

3:15 Springfield Lodge

3:45 Viva Devito

Next best

12:35 Hauturiere

1:05 Robyndeglory

1:40 Angels Dawn

2:15 Presenting Point

2:45 Shes Some Doll

3:15 Echoes Of Family

3:45 Lieutenant Highway

