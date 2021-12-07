10 hurdling propects to keep an eye on across the National Hunt season

Thyme Hill: Seven-year-old, trainer Phillip Hobbs (Form 14121, Official Rating 162)

Following an impressive novice career in longer distance hurdles, Thyme Hill banked €28,000 when he won first time out in the senior ranks at Newbury last year.

So, it was no surprise that Philip Hobbs started him off at Auteuil this year in a race worth €150,000 to the winner — a remarkable differential in prize money. The plan went slightly awry and he was unplaced.

Despite the heroics of our own Flooring Porter, Thyme Hill was probably the top staying hurdler last year but was unable to prove this as he missed the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham after a minor setback. He subsequently won the Grade One at Aintree and still could go head-to-head with Klassical Dream in a shallow looking division.

Ante-post recommendation: Stayers’ Hurdle, 8-1.

Sharjah: Eight, Willie Mullins (013221 OR 164)

Sharjah has banked the guts of a million euro for his connections.

Honeysuckle is the even-money favourite for the Champion Hurdle and deserves to be as only two of the next six in the betting, Sharjah and Epatante are probable runners.

Sharjah seems to have been around since Moses was a wee lad but is still only eight and has a couple of good years left in him.

An incredibly likeable horse, he has banked the guts of a million euro for his connections, including five Grade Ones, a Galway Hurdle, and two second places in the Champion Hurdle.

While there is no obvious reason why he should reverse last season’s form with Honeysuckle there are many unintended slips lurking between cup and lip.

A specialist two-miler, he loves the spring, the good ground, and has developed a lovely bromance over the years with regular partner Patrick Mullins.

Ante-post recommendation: Champion Hurdle 10-1

Jonbon: Five, Nicky Henderson (1, OR (Not rated)

Jonbon could emulate his brother Douvan in the Supreme.

Not since Ed Moses was a college athlete has a young hurdler attracted as much attention as Jonbon, a full brother to the peerless Douvan.

Jonbon won a Dromohane point-to-point by 15 lengths before being consigned to the sales where JP McManus paid £570,000 (€669,670) for him — the highest price ever made for a point winner. Sent to Nicky Henderson he scooted up in a late season bumper at Newbury in March and followed up with a facile victory on his hurdling debut the week before last. His elder brother proved best over two miles and so should he.

Ante-post recommendation: Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 7-2

Echoes In Rain: Five, Willie Mullins (14111, OR 141)

It will be interesting to see how Willie Mullins campaigns promising mare Echoes In Rain following her disappointing reappearance in the Morgiana Hurdle recently.

Four from six over hurdles as a novice, she continuously improved throughout last spring and beat the subsequent County Hurdle and Aintree hero Belfast Banter at Naas before concluding with an easy win in the Grade One novice at the Punchestown Festival.

Mullins had initially indicated that he may move her up to open company with the Champion Hurdle as a target, but Willie is known for ‘schedule fluidity’ and this plan could change.

Ante-post recommendation: Mares’ Hurdle 14-1

Me Too Please: Five, Arthur Moore (11130, OR (N/R)

Forty years after his first Cheltenham success with Drumgora in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Arthur Moore still hunts with a rifle rather than a scattergun.

When he hits the target, it tends to be one of the bigger beasts. Me Too Please will be an interesting project for Moore this winter.

A winner of two of her three starts in bumpers last season, her victory at the Aintree festival was visually impressive while an easy win on her reappearance at Newbury recently bodes well.

If the perennial Moore magic kicks in Me Too Please will be a force in all the top-class mares’ novice hurdles.

Ante-post recommendation: Mares’ Novice Hurdle 14-1

Benaud: Three, Joseph O’Brien (14427, OR (102 Flat)

By the stallion Australia, Benaud is a well named three-year-old gelding who switches to hurdling having achieved a very solid Flat rating of 102.

His namesake, the brilliant Australian cricket captain and broadcaster Richie, was always better with the ball than the bat and if Benaud the horse adapts to hurdles he could be a dangerous contender in the top-notch juvenile contests.

Now owned by JP McManus, he has improved for age and distance, picking up a couple of Flat handicaps at Leopardstown and Naas last summer. No three-year-old hurdler has looked dominant so far and Benaud could bowl them all out and give his versatile trainer, no stranger himself to glory Down Under, another Triumph Hurdle win.

Ante-post recommendation: Triumph Hurdle 25-1

Tritonic: Four, Alan King (15402 OR 142)

Tritonic has dropped to a new rating of 141 a mark which should help him pick up a lucrative handicap hurdle or two in the coming months.

Alan King has rebalanced his operation in recent years and is now a bona-fide dual-purpose trainer. His flagship Flat horse is Trueshan who King has patiently developed to be the best stayer in Europe.

But King made his reputation over jumps with many memorable Cheltenham wins and was heavily fancied to pick up another Triumph Hurdle with Tritonic last season but was well held in fifth to Quilixios.

He has run well without winning in both his starts so far this season and was a solid fifth to West Cork in a red-hot Greatwood Hurdle at the Cheltenham November meeting.

He has dropped to a new rating of 141 a mark which should help him pick up a lucrative handicap hurdle or two in the coming months.

Ante-post recommendation: No known target.

Adagio: Four, David Pipe (21122, OR 147)

David Pipe is still uncertain if Adagio can develop into a competitive force in Graded races despite an impressive performance in that same Greatwood Hurdle when he was second under top weight to West Cork.

The probability is that he will fall short of top class and his future lies in lucrative Saturday afternoon and festival handicaps. It can be a struggle for juveniles to hold their form in their second season but Pipe should be capable of getting tune out of Adagio in spring.

Ante-post recommendation: No known target.

Tasiteasai: Four, Willie Mullins (1, OR (N/R)

The perpetual optimists of the Whitegrass syndicate hit some sadness recently with the loss of one their leading lights, Jazzaway, at Galway.

The syndicate generally favour an affordable ‘lease, race, laugh’ model and remarkably for such a small operation sit proudly among the top dozen in the owner’s table.

They will be hoping that Tasiteasai can fill the Jazzaway sized gap in the string. She has run only once, when winning a moderate bumper at Tramore, but she went the long way round that day and took a very long time to work out what exactly was expected of her.

When the penny finally dropped, she powered home. Closely related to 2019 Ballymore winner City Island, Tasiteasai could emerge from below the radar to become a prominent soldier in the Closutton army.

Ante-post recommendation: No known target.

Dysart Dynamo: Five, Willie Mullins (11, OR (N/R)

With a smidgeon of luck yet another small Mullins owner, Eleanor Manning, should have fun this season with her alliterative ‘Dysart’ half siblings — Diamond and Dynamo. Diamond is well known at this point having won five of 15 races, including a good win against the well regarded Royal Kahala at Punchestown recently.

Her lightly raced younger bother by Westerner could have a bit more about him.

An easy winner of his two bumpers at Clonmel and Punchestown last season, the five-year-old gelding looked to be a solid prospect when winning on his reappearance at Cork on Sunday. It’s hard to predict at this stage which way Willie Mullins will send him but he could end up as a live contender in the championship longer distance novice hurdles.

Ante-post recommendation: Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle 16-1