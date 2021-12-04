Punchestown, Cork, and Navan tips: Envoi Allen can pass stiffest test to date

Meanwhile the Elliott-trained Ginto, winner of a course and distance maiden hurdle last month, is preferred to Joseph O’Brien’s Naas winner Eric Bloodaxe in the Grade Two Navan Novice Hurdle.
11.30. Prevaricate
12.00. Fantasio D’alene
12.33. Ginto
1.08. Damalisque
1.43. Riviere D’etel (Nap)
2.18. Ashdale Bob
2.53. Conflated
3.28. Killer Mode
11.30. Whatdeawant
12.00. Highland Charge
12.33. Eric Bloodaxe
1.08. Folcano
1.43. Dancing On My Own
2.18. Farouk D’alene
2.53. Wa Wa
3.28. Itswhatunitesus
11.55. Crowns Major
12.25. Buttons And Bows
12.55. Auckland
1.25. Party Central
2.00. Envoi Allen
2.35. Ferny Hollow
3.05. Glenquin Castle
3.35. The Flier Begley
11.55. Top Bandit
12.25. Explosive Boy
12.55. Tullyreevy Lad
1.25. Choice Of Words
2.00. Allaho
2.35. Coeur Sublime
3.05. Sovereign Gold
3.35. Glengouly
11.40. Iberique Du Seuil
12.10. Kilcruit
12.40. Dysart Dynamo
1.10. Churchstonewarrior
1.45. Concertista
2.20. Energumene (Nap)
2.50. Mighty Meggsie
3.20. Temptationinmilan
11.40. Champion Green
12.10. Harry Alonso
12.40. Flame Bearer
1.10. Idas Boy
1.45. Magic Daze
2.20. Notebook
2.50. An Epic Song
3.20. More Wine Lilly