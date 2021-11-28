Punchestown report: Beacon Edge ends Denis O’Regan’s eight-year Grade One wait

Denis O’Regan had a day to remember at Fairyhouse, making a long overdue return to the winner’s enclosure at the top level aboard Beacon Edge and then, for good measure, adding another beautifully-timed winning run aboard Smoking Gun.

Riding Beacon Edge for his former boss, Noel Meade, in an exciting renewal of the Grade One baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase, the Youghal jockey took his time early aboard the 7-2 chance.

The winner had the hurdling talent to at least match all of his rivals, and had shown a degree of promise on his chasing debut, at Down Royal.

However, this was a huge step forward and success looked unlikely when he made a couple of jumping errors and appeared in danger of losing contact with the main body of the field.

O’Regan managed to keep his mount somewhat involved and let the race unfold in front of him. Gabynako, who had raced keenly on the front end, met the second-last wrong and when he stumbled at the back of the fence, he handed the initiative to Fury Road.

All the while, O’Regan was coaxing maximum effort from Beacon Edge and, in a great finish to the race, he hit the front on the run-in to beat the game Gabynako by a little over a length, with Fury Road third, the trio clear of Lifetime Ambition in fourth place.

It has been too long — eight years — since O’Regan last tasted top-level success, but he remains a rider capable of delivering on the big day, and this was a great example.

Winning trainer Noel Meade said: “Like everybody, I thought we were struggling at halfway, and we were really looking like we were not going to be at the races.

“But from about three or four out, I thought we’re getting back into this. I’d say the other two made mistakes because they were going so quick.

“Denis said he couldn’t go any quicker than he was going on the ground, and I think he outstayed them in the end.”

O’Regan produced a similarly well-timed effort aboard Smoking Gun in the baroneracing.com Porterstown Handicap Chase.

The Dabbler looked set for victory when getting upsides long-time leader Fairyhill Run going to the last, but O’Regan, riding for Gordon Elliott this time, switched to the far side to join the front pair and found most from the last to win a shade cosily.

“It’s a great day,” said O’Regan. “They don’t come around too often, so I’ll cherish them.

“I’m riding for two top-class trainers, in Noel Meade and Gordon Elliott, and that makes a huge difference.”

The Willie Mullins-trained Statuarie brought her tally to three wins from three starts for current connections by taking the Grade One Baroneracing.com Royal Bond Novice Hurdle.

They didn’t appear to go much of a pace, resulting in a somewhat unsatisfactory race, but the winner was just as inconvenienced as most of the runners and yet found a way to prevail.

When Darragh O’Keeffe sent favourite My Mate Mozzie on in the straight, it looked to be a winning move, but he got in tight at the last and left the door open for a late challenge.

That materialised from Statuaire. Danny Mullins got a great tune out of her from the back of the last and, in a pulsating finish, she put her nose in front on the line. Mighty Potter also finished to great effect in third place, and enhanced his reputation in doing so.

“I had her in the handicap, but I said if you’re ever going to win a Grade One, this is your chance, and that’s why I ran her in it,” said Mullins. “A lot of things fell her way, I felt. A lot of the runners got racing too early, and it gave Danny a chance to settle his mare and have one run with her. And he timed it to perfection.

“She’ll probably go on to Christmas now, to the Grade One at Leopardstown, and I imagine you’d have to say the Mares’ Novice at Cheltenham would be the obvious target.”

Conditions were likely considerably quicker than ideal for Fil Dor, but the exciting three-year-old successfully stepped up from maiden company to Grade Three level in the Bar One Racing Prize Boost Juvenile Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s horse, so impressive on his hurdling debut late last month at Down Royal, was asked a much tougher question this time but, as all smart horses should, he found the extras required to follow up, doing so at the expense of the game Lunar Power.

“Davy (Russell) said he’s just professional,” said Elliott. “He was asleep the whole way, and just did what he had to do. Probably a bit of softer ground would suit him, but it was a nice performance. He needed the good jump at the last, because Lunar Power just brought him a bit left. We’ll look at Leopardstown, but ground would be a thing, so we’ll look at Chepstow as well.”

James Nash and Gavin Brouder teamed up to take the opening race, a mares’ handicap chase, with the well-backed Alohamora, while the most exciting finish came in the bumper, in which Royal Romeo, ridden by Pat Taaffe for Noel Meade, and Kilbunny Pontic, ridden by Harry Swan for David O’Brien, could not be separated.