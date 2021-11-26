Dundalk report: Chaos in control again for Andy Oliver

The Andy Oliver-trained Chaos Control, up 7lb. for a course and distance nursery win two weeks ago, struck again when justifying 4/5 favouritism in the one-mile Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Nursery in Dundalk tjhis Friday evening.

Ridden by Ronan Whelan, the Mastercraftsman colt came from off the pace to lead before the furlong-pole and, driven out, had a length and three-quarters to spare over Thousand.

Oliver explained: “Ronan said that he just does what he has to do in his races and that he rode him like the best horse in the race.

“It was straight forward for the horse tonight although, when he hit the front, he thought he had enough done. He’s progressing well and there’s nothing left for him here, so we’ll keep him for the grass – he could be a nice fun horse at that job.”

In-form James McAuley supplied a notable one-two in the Crown Plaza-sponsored sprint handicap as Shane Foley brought 3/1 favourite Sister Lola with a withering challenge down the outside to collar Meisher close home and beat him by three quarters of a length. Sister Lola has now won twice and been placed six times, from nine runs since being claimed out of Eddie Lynam’s in early September, a model of consistency.

McAuley and Foley completed a fine double when 20/1 shot Dalvey, running for the first time beyond a mile and a half, turned over hat-trick-seeking Bradesco, on whom Chris Hayes adopted front-running tactics, in the finale, the featured Extra Places At BetVictor Handicap.

Hot-pot of the night, the Joseph O’Brien-trained, 85-rated Brostaigh (Declan McDonogh) landed odds of 1/3 in the six-furlong fillies maiden, hanging on by a neck from fast-finishing debutante Mna Na Mhi

Owned by the trainer’s mother, Brostaigh was earning valuable winning brackets at the sixth attempt, as acknowledged by Brendan Powell. “She has her maiden win now, for breeding purposes, and we’ll see what happens next.”

The Ross O’Sullivan-trained Samrogue (Conor Hoban) swooped late to deny trail-blazing, even-money favourite No Speed Limit by a neck in the five-furlong View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

O’Sullivan said: “She took time to relax and learn how to race. She’s only three and there should be plenty of improvement in her. She’ll have no problem with six furlongs.”

John McConnell’s Rita Levi, ridden by Donagh O’Connor, landed the second division of the apprentice handicap, seeing off Lady Of Luxury by two and a half lengths.