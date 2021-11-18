Thurles report: Churchstonewarrior provides another winner for Jonathan Sweeney

Churchstonewarrior continues to be a good advertisement for the ability of his trainer, Jonathan Sweeney, who boasts a fine strike rate with the few horses he sends to the track. Contesting the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle, he was heavily supported into favouritism and justified that confidence under a strong ride by Denis O’Regan.

Bringing his tally to three wins in just six outings inside the rails, he was patiently ridden initially but O’Regan brought him with a strong challenge early in the straight and got a little extra from his mount to see off market rival Idas Boy by half a length.

Said Sweeney: “It was a good performance and Denis was good on him - he rode him with fierce confidence, that’s the way he rides and he was very good.

“He is a lovely, improving horse and is coming forward the whole time. I still think it’ll be another year before he is a proper horse.

“Today’s race was a grand race to progress and we’ll see what’s coming up. We might wait for the Dorans Pride Novice Hurdle at Limerick over Christmas.”

Another Cork trainer who does particularly well with his runners is Paul O’Flynn, who, in West Cork Wildway, has a potentially high-class chaser on his hands.

A decent sort over hurdles, he fell on his chasing debut but was a different proposition when contesting the BetVictor Irish EBF Beginners’ Chase. The seven-year-old and jockey Darragh O’Keeffe gave a bold sight out front and, though often joined by odds-on favourite The Bosses Oscar, the pair found plenty close home to see off that rival and the running-on Stratum.

“He did today what we hoped he’d do the last day in Killarney when he was just unlucky and made a mistake the first time over fences,” said O’Flynn. “He learned from it and is a nice horse going forward.

“They (Fernhill Tower Syndicate) are a great syndicate and have backed me since I started. We always thought he was good and they could have sold him after he won his point to point, so I’m delighted for them.

“I don’t know how far he’ll go but I’ll take him as far as he can.”

Charles Byrnes has his team in great order and, after saddling a winner last week at Cheltenham, was back amongst the winners when Pairc Na Ngael won the Racing Again Next Thursday Handicap Chase in the hands of Mark Walsh.

It proved to be the first leg of a double for Walsh and winning owner JP McManus as they also combined to take the ThurlesRaces.ie Handicap CHase with the Edward O’Grady-trained Priory Park. This was a smart performance on his first start of the season as he battled on strongly to see off the in-form Nell’s Well.

“He has probably grown up a bit as he has got older and Mark said they didn’t go a great gallop, but he did what he needed to do,” said O’Grady.

“He will go for something similar next and I think he’ll make a nice chaser, maybe even later this season, depending on what JP and Frank decide, but he is a nice horse to have.”

In the Holycross Handicap Hurdle, heavily backed favourite Lake Chad was bidding to follow up Tuesday’s runaway victory at Limerick and, while he ran a fine race in defeat, he was a shade unlucky to run into one as good as The Declaimer.

The last-named, trained by Jim Dreaper and ridden by Keith Donoghue, travelled strongly throughout and swept past the favourite late on to with a fair degree of authority.

Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell were on the mark with Humble Glory in the BetVictor Irish EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Well beaten behind Churchstonewarrior on her previous outing, she was much more at home in this company and, under a strong ride by Russell, she led over the last two and stayed on well to hold Broomfield Hall.

Elliott was out of luck in the finale, the BetVictor Bumper, as his odds-on favourite, Keepthefaithinme, had to settle for third place behind Gaelic Arc, ridden by Finny Maguire for John Ryan.

This effort was confirmation of the promise he had shown when finishing third behind Minella Crooner at Sligo.

Ryan, for whom it was a 33rd winner of the season, said: “He is a nice horse and his half-brother has won four French Grade 1s. I’d say we’ll go for a winners’ bumper because he goes on soft ground.”