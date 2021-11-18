Covid 'uncertainty' means Horse Racing Ireland awards night will be a 'virtual' event

Horse Racing Ireland have cancelled their annual awards night due to the "uncertainty" around the current Covid situation, opting instead for a "virtual" ceremony.
The awards night will be televised live, however, the HRI announced.
"Regrettably we wish to advise that a decision has been made to cancel the 2021 Horse Racing Ireland Awards evening on December 7th due to the current COVID-19 situation and the uncertainty it presents," a statement from the body read.
"We will host a virtual Awards ceremony instead, and will be producing a programme that will be broadcast on Racing TV later in December."
The awards that will be handed out are the Horse of the Year, National Hunt Award, National Hunt Achievement Award, Flat Award, Flat Achievement Award, Point-to-Point Award, and the Emerging Talent Award which was presented for the first time last year.
While all of those awards are voted on by members of the media, the Ride of the Year will be determined by a public vote.