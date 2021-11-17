Dundalk tips: Star Girls Aalmal can build on promising debut

Star Girls Aalmal was pitched in quite deep on her debut and, after a promising effort in defeat, can get off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Henry de Bromhead’s runner contested the listed Star Appeal stakes and, after racing a little keenly early, she didn’t have the best of luck in running and yet was beaten just two and a quarter lengths into sixth place behind Snaffles.

That was a smart effort considering the race was replete with previous winners, and this race represents quite a significant drop in grade. She has been off the track for almost seven weeks since that run but that is not a great concern for the half-sister to Sandringham and Group 3 winner Create Belief, and she can take this at the expense of Trent and All In The Mind.

Trent ran well to finish second on debut and can improve from that, while All In The Mind may appreciate the drop back to seven furlongs after finishing fourth over a mile on her last outing. Both have the ability to win a maiden but neither has shown the promise of the selection. With that in mind, Master Copy, a newcomer from the yard of Michael Halford, is worth noting in the betting.

Cheval Blanc can get off the mark in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Leading Jockey & Trainer Championship Maiden. Well beaten but not disgraced on his first three outings, Fozzy Stack’s lightly raced three-year-old gelding made his all-weather debut recently and ran the best race of his career to date when finding only Collective Power too good.

That was over five furlongs and, while he was picked up late on by the winner, the extra furlong of today’s race isn’t of any concern. He had Lady Liza a couple of places behind him on that occasion and can confirm the form. A bigger danger may be Stellar Spirit, who is dropping back to this trip for the first time.

Just beaten by Spilt Passion over seven furlongs on his most recent outing, which was his third for current connections, he is worth a try at this trip and his chance must be respected.