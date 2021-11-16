Limerick tips: Lake Chad can start to make up for lost time

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

If Lake Chad has managed to get over the exertions of his recent third-placed finish at Clonmel, he will take a great deal of beating in the first division of the Fexco Asset Finance Handicap, the fourth race on a tough card in Limerick.

Philip Fenton’s runner was off the track for more than two years prior to that run in Clonmel but moved well through the race and, while he couldn’t quite get to two strongly fancied runners in Lucky Max and I Sea The Moon, he pulled a long way clear of the remainder of the 15-strong field.

He seemed to finish the race with more to give and if that run hasn’t left its mark, he can start to make up for lost time.

Elite Des Mottes has been in good form recently and can take the Croom Mares’ Handicap Hurdle for Eoin McCarthy. The seven-year-old mare was a winner in October at Killarney racecourse and ran a fine race in defeat on her next start, in Wexford, where she finished third to two progressive sorts in Clarens and Ricky Bobby. A versatile sort with regard to ground, she can notch the second win of her career.

The bumper is quite an interesting race, in which Mi Lighthouse is making her debut for Willie Mullins. Formerly with Jonathan Sweeney, who runs Reine Machine in this race, she was placed in two of her four starts for her former trainer, most notably when runner-up to Feddans in a mares’ bumper at Fairyhouse. The market will likely reveal how ready she is for her first start of the season and, if it speaks favourably, she will take beating.

The most interesting of her rivals is Cool Croi, who is making her debut. Gordon Elliott’s four-year-old filly is out of a half-sister to Vautour and wouldn’t have to be anywhere near as good as her top-class relative to play a hand in the finish of this race. She is another for whom the market will speak volumes.

LIMERICK 

Tommy Lyons 

12:15 Paddys Planet 

12:45 Lucky Tenner 

1:20 Elite Des Mottes (nb) 

1:55 Lake Chad (nap) 

2:30 Coole Arcade 

3:05 Not So Simple 

3:35 Springfield Lodge 

4:05 Mi Lighthouse 

Next best 

12:15 Crosshouse Boy 

12:45 Kicking Princess 

1:20 Kilbree Warrior 

1:55 Fahrenheit De Lecu 

2:30 Lyla Garrity 

3:05 Spancil Hill 

3:35 Minella Away 

4:05 Cool Croi

