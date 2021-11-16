Limerick tips: Lake Chad can start to make up for lost time

The most interesting of her rivals is Cool Croi, who is making her debut. Gordon Elliott’s four-year-old filly is out of a half-sister to Vautour and wouldn’t have to be anywhere near as good as her top-class relative to play a hand in the finish of this race. She is another for whom the market will speak volumes.
12:15 Paddys Planet
12:45 Lucky Tenner
1:20 Elite Des Mottes (nb)
1:55 Lake Chad (nap)
2:30 Coole Arcade
3:05 Not So Simple
3:35 Springfield Lodge
4:05 Mi Lighthouse
12:15 Crosshouse Boy
12:45 Kicking Princess
1:20 Kilbree Warrior
1:55 Fahrenheit De Lecu
2:30 Lyla Garrity
3:05 Spancil Hill
3:35 Minella Away
4:05 Cool Croi