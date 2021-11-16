Limerick tips: Lake Chad can start to make up for lost time

If Lake Chad has managed to get over the exertions of his recent third-placed finish at Clonmel, he will take a great deal of beating in the first division of the Fexco Asset Finance Handicap, the fourth race on a tough card in Limerick.

Philip Fenton’s runner was off the track for more than two years prior to that run in Clonmel but moved well through the race and, while he couldn’t quite get to two strongly fancied runners in Lucky Max and I Sea The Moon, he pulled a long way clear of the remainder of the 15-strong field.