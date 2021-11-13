Mania back on the crest of a wave - with retirement a distant memory

It is not looking a bad decision from Ryan Mania to return to the saddle, having bagged yet another big-race success through Midnight Shadow in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Mania prematurely called an end to his career just a year after scaling his Everest, when winning the 2013 Grand National on Auroras Encore.

Just shy of his 25th birthday at the time, it shocked many people, but Mania cited weight problems and that he no longer got the kick out of winning that he once did. He went to work as a hunt master in Scotland, as well as being assistant trainer to his father-in-law, Sandy Thomson.

By October 2019, however, the itch returned and Mania, with his weight now back on an even keel, was back in the saddle. Both metaphorically and literally.

Having resumed his role as principal rider for Auroras Encore's trainer Sue Smith, due to the enforced retirement of Danny Cook through an eye injury, Mania enjoyed his first Cheltenham Festival winner in March on Vintage Clouds.

And it was for Smith he enjoyed further Cheltenham success on Midnight Shadow, who had finished second in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup last December.

"I'm sure it is emotional for most jockeys, but it is especially emotional for me to have retired and come back and do all this for my family. To come down and ride these big winners is amazing," said Mania "Coming down the chute in front of the crowd was really emotional and then getting back to the paddock to see Sue, I had a lump in my throat. We've shared a few big days now, it's unreal."

Midnight Shadow is now Smith's flag bearer, but while she has been famed down the years for picking up major staying chases with the likes of the aforementioned Vintage Clouds, The Last Fling, Wakanda and of course Auroras Encore, Smith is hoping this one might just be a bit better and is planning an ambitious tilt at the King George.

Given he will now be rated in the mid 150s and Mania felt he was idling in front, he is certainly entitled to have a go.

Knight Salute (right) ridden by jockey Paddy Brennan on their way to winning the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham. Picture: David Davies/PA

Knight salute proves emotional winner for trainer

Elsewhere, Milton Harris improved his already impressive strike-rate for the new season and unearthed a serious Festival candidate as Knight Salute powered home in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Trained by Andrew Balding on the level, Knight Salute went regressed after winning on his second start - but is now three out of three over hurdles.

Upped in class to Grade Two company he was sent off a 9-2 chance, and with Paddy Brennan charting his typically wide route into the straight when the stagger evened itself out, Knight Salute was in front.

The favourite Magistrato found disappointingly little up the hill, leaving Saint Riquier to chase home the winner, who was a given a 20-1 quote for the championship event with Coral.

Harris returned to the training ranks in 2018, with the British Horseracing Authority having previously rejected his licence applications after he was declared bankrupt in 2011.

"It's quite emotional really, because it's been a tough road," he said.

"He's a good horse, he's got a bit of pace and if there's a better tactical rider in the weighing room than Paddy Brennan then I don't know him.

"I said to him to be last man and I thought he'd got there too soon.

"We might go to something like the Adonis or we might just leave it to the spring. He looks like he's all right."

He added: "I think I've won this race before in the past. This is my second go and life is like that sometimes. Some people aren't lucky enough to get a second chance.

"We've got some nice horses. I've got some brilliant owners, but relative to the game they've got no money. This lad isn't going to win the Gold Cup, but he might win a Triumph Hurdle."

Brennan secured a first- and last-race double when 2-1 favourite Bonttay ensured punters went home happy after the Stirrups Restaurant And Cocktail Bar Evesham Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Fergal O'Brien's four-year-old had also won at the October meeting and now has a return in March on her agenda for the championship event.

Brennan, who saluted the crowd on crossing the line said: "She's a nice filly. She was favourite, it's the last race and the crowd and the atmosphere have been unbelievable today, so I hope they all went home on winner."

O'Brien, who also saddled the second, Leading Theatre, said: "I own a bit of Bonttay so I was probably shouting a bit more for her.

"I got in trouble for not getting her to do a circuit of the paddock, but she's a hot mare so while rules are rules I'm happy to take the fine. I will be in March, too!"

Sporting John made a triumphant switch from chasing with a confidence-boosting display in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle.

Philip Hobbs' charge had disappointed in both his races over fences after winning the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Freshened up after 218 days, Sporting John (9-2) powered up the hill to beat Onagatheringstorm by two and a half lengths in the hands of Tom O'Brien.

The 3-1 favourite Ballymillsy set the pace until he ran out of steam, while the well-fancied Proschema fell at the second-last flight when in contention.

Hobbs said: "We had him entered in one or two chases but we couldn't find anything that was competitive, they were all small fields, so it made more sense to run here and it will have given him confidence going over hurdles.

"Last season was in and out, but he did win a Grade One at Sandown so it wasn't a disaster. We just couldn't find a race to get him under way over fences.

"Staying hurdling is certainly a possibility, but I wouldn't rule out going back over fences. On the other hand he could be a high-class hurdler.

"I've no idea where we go from here. Having Thyme Hill won't affect anything, I'd love two runners in the Stayers' Hurdle!

"Thyme Hill will go for the Long Walk next. He's perfectly all right after Auteuil. I don't think it was the French hurdles, more the very heavy ground."

Christian Williams' Strictlyadancer (9-4 favourite) provided amateur jockey Ben Bromley with a first Cheltenham winner when following up his win at the October meeting in the Jewson Tool Hire Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

"I always thought jockeys were just saying it for the cameras when they talked about the feeling of having a winner here, but now I know what they mean," said Bromley.

"It's hasn't really sunk in yet. It's unbelievable.

"I can't describe the feeling. I thought I'd hit the front too soon as he can idle, but he didn't do that today."

Third Time Lucki ridden by jockey Harry Skelton on their way to winning the From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase. Picture: David Davies/PA

Arkle hope Third Time Lucki stays unbeaten over fences

Cheltenham Lucki Dan Skelton was able to breathe a sigh of relief having watched Third Time Lucki maintain his unbeaten record over fences in the From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

Sent off the 2-5 favourite, Skelton had seen classy stablemate My Drogo start at a similarly prohibitive price on Friday - only for him to slide to a halt and part company with Harry Skelton at the second-last.

There were no such worries this time, although Third Time Lucki was not quite as exuberant as he had been when winning on his chasing debut last month.

"Harry said he felt fantastic and that he's a horse with a lot of natural pace," said Skelton, whose charge was left at 11-1 with Betfair for the Arkle Trophy in March and cut to 8-1 from 10-1 by Coral.