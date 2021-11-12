Neo Soul continues Ger Lyons’ impressive strike-rate with Dundalk win

Ger Lyons continued his impressive strike-rate when Neo Soul got off the mark, at the fifth attempt, in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Race in Dundalk.

In the absence of morning favourite Andreas Vesalius, Neo Soul was sent off 8/15 favourite and,ridden by Gary Carroll, had to dig deep in a prolonged battle with J J Jumbo to get home by a head, despite swishing his tail a few times.

“He’s been consistent and has earned a break,” stated Shane Lyons. “They stretched twelve lengths clear of the rest, which is a good sign. He’ll strengthen over the winter and we’ll campaign him over five and six furlongs next season.”

Beaten at Laytown last time, the James McAuley-trained Meishar returned to winning ways and proved his liking for the polytrack (he’s now three from five at Dundalk) when making all under Luke McAteer to justify 11/8 favouritism in the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Handicap. The five-year-old held off 66/1 shot Brushwork by three-quarters of a length, prompting trainer McAuley to comment: “He seems to be getting quicker. Six furlongs is a good trip for him and I’d be more inclined to bring him back to five than step him up. He had an ideal draw today and Luke let him stride on. We’ll see what the handicapper does, but when there’s a race for him, he’ll be kept busy.”

Siobhan Rutledge completed a fine double, initiated on the Lee Smyth-trained Sense Of Romance, pipped by Designer Cailin last week, who made amends in the one-mile apprentice handicap.

She was on the mark again, this time for her boss John McConnell, when well-backed Kartayaz made most of the running and stuck to his task well in the closing stages to beat morning gamble Graduate Of Honour by a head.

Very Excellent, ridden by apprentice Jake Coen, provided trainer Andrew McNamara with a poignant success when landing the View Restaurant @ Dundalk Maiden.

A versatile five-year-old, a winning hurdler with some solid handicap form on the level, Very Excellent proved a length and a half too good for well-backed Elzaamsan and favourite Faron.

Bogged down in soft ground at Gowran Park last time, Andy Oliver’s Chaos Control was sent off a red-hot 4/7 favourite for the BetVictor Nursery and gave his supporters few worries, coming through strongly under Billy Lee to take command before the furlong-pole and beating 66/1 shot Holy Divine by a length and a quarter.

Oliver said: “He won well and looks like a horse that stays well. He probably got stuck in the mud in Gowran. Billy said he wasn’t doing much when he hit the front.”

Billy Lee went on to complete a double when giving Darren Bunyan’s Limit Long (14/1) an enterprising, front-running ride to land the finale, second division of the 45-65 handicap.

Apprentice Daniel King registered his first win since riding out his 10lb. claim when Denis Hogan’s Hurricane Alex prevailed in a three-way photo-finish to the Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Handicap.