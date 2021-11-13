Punchestown and Cork tips: Riviere D’etel can make the most of her weight allowance

The highlight of this afternoon’s meeting at Punchestown is the chasing debut of Grade 1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner Bob Olinger in the opener, the BetVictor Loyalty Club Beginners’ Chase.

In one point to point, one bumper and four outings over timber, he was only ever beaten by one horse: Ferny Hollow. That was on his hurdling debut, but he progressed quite significantly through the season, culminating in that remarkable performance at the Cheltenham Festival.

The point to point winner is as exciting a prospect as there is for the season ahead and, provided he is allowed to take his chance, there is no sense in taking him on. French Dynamite and Torygraph will both have their day in this sphere.

The Grade 2 BetVictor Casino Novice Chase is an interesting race, with four fine chasing prospects in the race, and Riviere D’etel can make the most of the weight she receives from all her rivals. Last season she was a bit of a tearaway but there was no doubting the promise in those hurdling outings.

She made her chasing debut last month at Fairyhouse and looked much closer to a polished performer as she jumped particularly well and quickened away late on to see off Jeremys Flame. She remains an exciting prospect and is just preferred to Cape Gentleman, who has impressed in both outings to date over fences but will need to be top drawer to concede 18lbs to the selection.

Roped In gets the nap in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle. Daniel Murphy’s five-year-old mare made her debut in February and, in three quick runs over hurdles last season, showed promise, particularly when not beaten far in a Cork maiden hurdle which has worked out quite well.

She made her handicap debut on return, at Galway, and was noted making late progress into third place behind the in-form Glenquin Castle. She re-opposes that rival on 7lbs better terms and while she is 2lbs worse off with the runner-up, Humps And Bumps, she was up against race-fit rivals that day and also has the assistance of leading 5lb claimer Jack Foley today. She can reverse form with both and get off the mark at the fifth time of asking.

At likely bigger odds, Endlessly is of interest. Keith Donoghue has an almost -0% strike-rate when called up by Matthew Smith and is interesting for this six-year-old who could improve for the step up to three miles.

The Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle is the feature on tomorrow’s card in Punchestown and while Echoes In Rain has something to find on official ratings, she ended last season by completing a hat-trick with victory in a Grade 1 and there is likely more to come from Willie Mullins’ five-year-old.

She can be too keen for her own good, but there were signs of maturity in her most recent outings and can take this at the expense of Zanahiyr. The last-named also needs to improve to play a leading role and would be better suited to a longer trip, but the race is likely to be run to suit and he can reach the frame.

The nap goes to Vanillier in the Grade 2 Liam & Valeria Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase. Gavin Cromwell’s Albert Bartlett winner ran perfectly well in a red-hot beginners’ chase at Down Royal and gave the impression he would be much better for that run. The point to point winner made giant strides through last season and something similar can be expected this term. With the Down Royal run behind him, he can take this at the expense of Ballyshannon Rose and Sixshooter.

Tomorrow in Cork, Halsafari can take the Mallow Handicap Chase for Liam Cusack. On his debut for the stable, he contested a similar race over a one-furlong longer trip at this course and for much of that race he looked a likely winner.

However, the lack of a recent run allied to the ground being quicker than ideal likely played against him in the closing stages and he eventually finished fourth behind Poseidon. On today’s testing ground and with the benefit of that run under his belt, he can take this nice prize at the expense of top-weight Noble Yeats.

The latter is a class act and remains a potential improver over fences having had just two runs, the latest of which was an eye-catching fourth behind stablemate Cape Gentleman in a Grade 3 here a fortnight ago. The concern for him is the drop back to two miles, which doesn’t look likely to suit.

PUNCHESTOWN (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

12:00 Bob Olinger

12:38 Riviere D’etel

1:13 Iberique Du Seuil

1:48 Purple Mountain

2:23 Carrarea (nb)

2:58 Roped In (nap)

3:30 Minella Crooner

Next best

12:00 French Dynamite

12:38 Cape Gentleman

1:13 Lunar Power

1:48 Sit Down Lucy

2:23 Choice Of Mine

2:58 Endlessly

3:30 Our Dylan

CORK (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

11:50 Bugs Moran

12:20 Minella Cocooner

12:50 Select Opportunity

1:20 Awkwafina

1:55 Magic Daze

2:30 Halsafari (nb)

3:05 Fakir D’alene

Next best

11:50 Itwasfate

12:20 Largy Debut

12:50 Capture The Action

1:20 Crassus

1:55 Sayce Gold

2:30 Noble Yeats

3:05 Mount Melleray

PUNCHESTOWN (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

12:00 Shady Operator

12:30 Vanillier (nap)

1:00 Lord Lariat

1:30 Gauloise

2:05 Echoes In Rain

2:40 Shantreusse

3:15 Ben Dundee

3:50 Cool Survivor

Next best

12:00 Blast Of Koeman

12:30 Ballyshannon Rose

1:00 Alfa Mix

1:30 Royal Kahala

2:05 Zanahiyr

2:40 Glen Wyllin

3:15 Folcano

3:50 The Big Doyen