Punchestown and Cork tips: Riviere D’etel can make the most of her weight allowance

However, the lack of a recent run allied to the ground being quicker than ideal likely played against him in the closing stages and he eventually finished fourth behind Poseidon. On today’s testing ground and with the benefit of that run under his belt, he can take this nice prize at the expense of top-weight Noble Yeats.
The latter is a class act and remains a potential improver over fences having had just two runs, the latest of which was an eye-catching fourth behind stablemate Cape Gentleman in a Grade 3 here a fortnight ago. The concern for him is the drop back to two miles, which doesn’t look likely to suit.
12:00 Bob Olinger
12:38 Riviere D’etel
1:13 Iberique Du Seuil
1:48 Purple Mountain
2:23 Carrarea (nb)
2:58 Roped In (nap)
3:30 Minella Crooner
12:00 French Dynamite
12:38 Cape Gentleman
1:13 Lunar Power
1:48 Sit Down Lucy
2:23 Choice Of Mine
2:58 Endlessly
3:30 Our Dylan
11:50 Bugs Moran
12:20 Minella Cocooner
12:50 Select Opportunity
1:20 Awkwafina
1:55 Magic Daze
2:30 Halsafari (nb)
3:05 Fakir D’alene
11:50 Itwasfate
12:20 Largy Debut
12:50 Capture The Action
1:20 Crassus
1:55 Sayce Gold
2:30 Noble Yeats
3:05 Mount Melleray
12:00 Shady Operator
12:30 Vanillier (nap)
1:00 Lord Lariat
1:30 Gauloise
2:05 Echoes In Rain
2:40 Shantreusse
3:15 Ben Dundee
3:50 Cool Survivor
12:00 Blast Of Koeman
12:30 Ballyshannon Rose
1:00 Alfa Mix
1:30 Royal Kahala
2:05 Zanahiyr
2:40 Glen Wyllin
3:15 Folcano
3:50 The Big Doyen