The Joseph O’Brien-trained Ultramarine should belatedly open his account in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Median Auction Maiden in Dundalk.

A son of Zoffany, he is an eight-race maiden, which is a concern.

But Newtown Anner Stud’s colt has performed creditably throughout the summer and autumn, earning a rating of 106 which should entitle him to win any maiden in the country.

Narrowly denied by Hapipi Go Lucky in Fairyhouse and by Glengarra in Down Royal in July, Ultramarine has since competed in top company.

He finished third to Sacred Bridge in the Ballyhane in Naas and fourth to the same filly in the Group 3 Round Tower at the Curragh and, then, finished over six lengths fourth to Native Trail in the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

When last seen, Ultramarine filled fourth spot behind Straight Answer in the listed Blenheim Stakes at the Curragh.

Trying the polytrack for the first time, Ultramarine sets a very high standard here, with Pat Flynn’s 77-rated All In The Mind next best on ratings. And, in a race confirmed to riders who have not ridden 10 winners since March, Mark Gallagher should steer Ultramarine to and overdue victory.

Although he has scored only once in 11 starts, the Michael Halford-trained Shamiyan hinted last time, when a fast-finishing second to Rita Levi over course and distance, that a return to the winner’s enclosure might be imminent.

Helped by a swing in the weights with Rita Levi and with in-form Mikey Sheehy on board, Shamiyan might be capable of defying top-weight and stall 17 in the first division of the Extra Places Everyday At BetVictor Handicap.

Selections

John Ryan

2.20 Female Approach

2.50 Ultramarine (Nap)

3.20 Fine Lace

3.50 Harbanaker

4.20 Shamiyan

4.50 Dream Wisely

5.20 Cursory Exam

Next Best

2.20 Clondaw Hollow

2.50 All In The Mind

3.20 Jacque Sullivan

3.50 Blyton

4.20 Power Drive

4.50 Forge Road

5.20 International Lady