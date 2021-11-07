Navan report: Notebook makes perfect start to season

A dual Grade 1 winner as a novice in the 2019-2020 season, Notebook made a perfect start to his season when giving trainer Henry de Bromhead a first win in the Grade 2 Fortria Chase in Navan.

Following-up her superb four-time in Naas on Saturday, Rachael Blackmore sent the German-bred eight-year-old to the front at the fourth and, tackled by fellow Gigginstown-owned market rival Samcro going to the second last, re-asserted with a fluent leap before forging clear to score by 10 lengths, with Bridge Native earning valuable black type back in third spot.

“I’m delighted with him – he was brilliant and jumped great,” declared De Bromhead, “He loves jumping and this looked the ideal race for him, going left-handed.

“To be honest, I thought he was struggling before the third last and second last, but he winged the second last and went away.

“We have plenty of options for him. We’ve been talking about stepping him up in trip and he’s in the John Durkan (Grade 1, at Punchestown on December 5), so he’ll probably go there.”

The second last flight proved crucial in the other Grade 2 on the card, the Lismullen Hurdle, as Stayers Hurdle winner and 7/4 favourite Flooring Porter, still in front, crashed out of the race.

His exit left Grand Roi in front. But Luke Dempsey produced the Joseph O’Brien-trained Darasso to lead before the last before staying on to beat last year’s winner Sire Du Berlais by six length, with Grand Roi third.

Frank Berry, representing winning owner J P McManus, stated: “He’s been very consistent all year and, in fairness to him, he never runs a bad race.

“He’s in the (Grade 1) Morgiana next week and takes his racing well so, if he’s okay he’ll probably run there. He’s probably not good enough for Grade 1’s but he’s reliable and might pick-up some more prize-money.”

In the other graded action, Gavin Cromwell’s My Mate Mozzie, successful on his hurdling bow in Punchestown, followed-up, justifying 4/5 favouritism under Mark Walsh.

The Born To Sea gelding looked in command when nearest rival Boothen Boy fell at the final flight, leaving second favourite chemical Energy to fill second spot, beaten ten lengths.

“He was jumping right most of the way, so a right-handed track would suit him better,” suggested the winning rider. “I gave him a squeeze after jumping the second last and he sprinted away from them. I hadn’t gone for him fully when the other horse fell at the last, but I was always happy. He seems very straight-forward. He travels and jumps, and he has gears.”

The Grade 1 Royal Bond, at Fairyhouse on November 28, seems the logical next step for My Mate Mozzie.

Gordon Elliott traditionally enjoys plenty of success at these early-season meetings at his local track and duly delivered a treble.

Ginto (30/100 favourite) and Jack Kennedy set the ball rolling in the opening maiden hurdler, making virtually all and stretching clear from the last to slam Benny The Duke, prompting Elliott to comment, “Jack said it felt like a piece of work for him.

“He jumped well and came up the hill strong, which is always a good sign. He’s more of a stayer, so he’ll be stepping-up in trip.”

Elliott expressed bitter sweet feelings following Buddy Rich’s defeat of Ballyadam in the beginners chase, Davy Russell’s mount scoring by four lengths following an incident in which stable-companion Wide Receiver was fatally injured.

“This horse runs well everyday,” stated the trainer. “He doesn’t want proper soft ground so, as soon as the ground goes, he’ll have a break and come back in the spring.”

The Elliott treble was completed when 4/6 favourite Grino D’aubrelle (Jamie Codd) made all for an emphatic10 lengths win in the bumper.