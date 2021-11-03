Andrew McNamara, horse racing trainer from Limerick, dies aged 76

Andrew McNamara, horse racing trainer from Limerick, dies aged 76

Trainer Andrew McNamara. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 15:22

Trainer Andrew McNamara has passed away, aged 76, it has been announced.

McNamara from Co Limerick passed away on Wednesday morning after battling illness.

He began his training career in 1975 and the 1985 Arkle Chase success with Boreen Prince was among his biggest wins.

Andrew McNamara pictured in 2012. Picture: Healy Racing
Andrew McNamara pictured in 2012. Picture: Healy Racing

He also had Boreen Prince, finished second in the 1983 Champion Hurdle, the same year the qualified vet led Yer Man to third in the Aintree Grand National.

Another Row and Rent A Row were some of his other high-profile horses.

He also trained winners of two Irish Lincolns, in 1994 and 2011.

Andrew McNamara is survived by his wife Kathleen, sons and former jockeys Andrew and Robbie McNamara and daughter Liz.

