Fairyhouse report: Three Stripe Life books ticket for Royal Bond

Gordon Elliott’s red-hot recent run of form continued at Fairyhouse where Three Stripe Life and Queens Brook combined to give him a double.

Elliott saddled seven winners across last week’s two-day Down Royal meeting, won the Cork Grand National with Braeside on Sunday and was even celebrating a winner on Laytown beach on Monday.

In Three Stripe Life Elliott has one of the brighter novice hurdle prospects seen out this season and he was sent off the 2-13 favourite to make a winning reappearance in the Winter Festival 27th & 28th November Maiden Hurdle.

Fourth in the Champion Bumper to former stablemate Sir Gerhard off the back of just one run, Davy Russell had no trouble in guiding him to a six-length success over admittedly inferior rivals.

A step up in class now awaits.

“It’s job done and he couldn’t do any more than what he did,” said Elliott.

“Davy said he wasn’t doing a whole lot in front, had he jumped the last he would probably have sprinted up the straight but he missed it.

“Davy said that ground is as quick as he’d want it so a bit of easier ground will suit him. You’d imagine the Royal Bond is where he’ll be going.

“He was fourth at Cheltenham and ran well so he’s a nice horse.

“He’ll learn plenty there, he ran off the bend and everything, he was green.”

Queens Brook had a very similar profile this time last year having finished third to Ferny Hollow in the Cheltenham event, but last season did not go to plan.

Having scrambled home first time over hurdles, she then met with two defeats and was also beaten on her seasonal return, so Elliott was pleased to see her score by four lengths from fellow 11-8 joint-favourite Ciel De Neige in the Fairyhouse.ie Hurdle.

“She was getting a good weight allowance and we had to take our chance.

“It wasn’t ideal running her back so soon, but the race kind of came our way.

“Jack (Kennedy) even said there today that she would come on again from it today, she had a good blow.

“She’s a big mare and takes a lot of getting fit. She’s very honest, she seems to just want to win.

“We’ll probably keep her over hurdles this year and it wouldn’t shock me if she ended up in a nice handicap somewhere along the way.

“Sure it’s nearly Christmas now and you wouldn’t be running for another three or weeks.”

Meanwhile, Emmet Mullins built on his treble in Cork on Sunday when Rightplacerightime (Brian Hayes) made all to capture the three mile beginners chase (confined to horses rated 109, or lower, over hurdles) at the expense of Yabo.

“He’s a real galloper and Downpatrick just didn’t suit him the last day,” commented Mullins. “We knew that today’s test would suit him a lot better and I told Brian to buck out and go. We’ve nothing planned for him, but we’ll look for another test of stamina for him in a few weeks.”

The familiar colours of Peter Savill were carried to victory by the Joseph O’Brien-trained hurdling debutante Six Feet Under (J J Slevin) in the Tattersalls Ireland 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle, the Mount Nelson filly getting the better of Doctor Brown Bear.

Local, Irish Grand National-winning trainer Dermot McLoughlin was on the mark when the Paddy O ‘Hanlon-ridden Laughing Trix, back over fences, outstayed his rivals in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

From a stable well-known for landing gambles, Ronan McNally’s, market drifter Petrol Head came through late under Danny Mullins to foil Shantou Warrior in the 80-102 handicap hurdle. In the divisions of the 80-95 handicap, Willie Austin’s Crack On Corrie (Mark McDonagh) returned to winning ways and My Newbrook Rose (Sean Flanagan) benefitted from a last-flight mistake by Saga Aravis to give trainer Adrian Murray a second winner in 24 hours.