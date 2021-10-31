Colin Keane ends season on a high with record-extending 141st winner

Crowned champion-jockey for the third time, Colin Keane crowned a remarkable, record-breaking season with a 152/1 final-day double on Yaxeni and Team Of Firsts for his boss and greatest supporter Ger Lyons in Naas.

Having broken Joseph O’Brien’s record of 126 winners for a domestic season on Power Under Me at the Curragh on October 10, it was just a case of how high Keane would push the bar as he strove to set a new record and Sunday’s brace brought his seasonal tally in Ireland, to an amazing 141.

In landing the featured Colm White Bookmaker Naas November Handicap on Yaxeni, Keane displayed most of the attributes which make him great – he helped to dictate the pace on the four-year-old filly, edged ahead early in the straight but looked beaten when headed and outpaced by three-year-old filly Powerful Aggie approaching the furlong-pole.

Keane rallied Yaxeni and a combination of his strength and persuasive powers, allied to the filly’s courage and stamina, saw the 33/1shot regain the advantage close home to triumph by a half-length.

As he has insisted throughout the last few weeks, Keane stated: “I’m in a very lucky position, riding good horses for good people. It’s been a brilliant year, unbelievable really.”

Shane Lyons said: “That was a brilliant ride and, in many ways, it encapsulated Colin’s season.

“The filly has been a model of consistency and will stay in training – she’ll step-up in class as we chase black type for her.”

The Keane/Lyons double was completed, fittingly, in the final race of the season, the Congratulations To The 2021 Flat Champions when 7/2 favourite Team Of Firsts powered up the hill to slam Kodiac Prince by seven lengths, rounding off a day a superb season for the unassuming Meath rider.

Donegal teenager Dylan Browne McMonagle, who was crowned champion apprentice, was also on the mark, partnering Joe Masseria , wearing cheekpieces for the first time and part of an across-the-card double for Noel Meade, to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms 2-Y-0 Maiden, his 48 th success of the season.

A proven heavy ground performer, Jason The Militant, the 100/30 favourite, bagged the listed Finale Stakes for Henry de Bromhead and Billy Lee, idling in front, having taken command, and holding the late surge of Azallya by a half-length.

“They’re his conditions and we’ll keep him to soft or heavy ground,” stated de Bromhead.

“He’s in the Morgiana (Grade 1 at Punchestown in two weeks) and this was a niece piece of work for him ahead of that challenge.”