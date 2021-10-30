Frodon holds off Galvin to win thrilling Champion Chase

Frodon and Bryony Frost held off Galvin in a thrilling finish to the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The first Grade One chase of the new National Hunt season was good enough to grace any of the spring festivals, with all five runners having tasted success at the Cheltenham Festival in the past.

Joining King George winner Frodon was last year's Gold Cup scorer Minella Indo, as well as dual Grade One winner Delta Work and Galvin, winner of his last six.

Frodon adopted his usual front-running role and put in some prodigious leaps, but Rachael Blackmore was keen not to let Paul Nicholls' charge get too far ahead on Minella Indo.

The Gordon Elliott trio of Delta Work, Galvin and Ravenhill filled the last three places in the first half of the race, with Ravenhill struggling to keep up.

With five fences still to jump, Frodon's accurate fencing was putting Minella Indo under pressure but Blackmore nudged her mount to get closer, while Galvin and Delta Work were creeping into it.

As they turned down the hill Frost kicked on, but they were lining up behind her and all three looked huge threats.

Delta Work was the first to crack, but Frodon still had to see off Minella Indo and Galvin.

Minella Indo's lack of a run then began to tell but Galvin joined Frodon jumping the last two and the pair produced a real thriller.

It was Frodon who prevailed, though, by three-quarters of a length.

Betfair cut Frodon to 5-1 from 12s to retain his King George crown.