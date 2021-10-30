Frodon holds off Galvin to win thrilling Champion Chase

The first Grade One chase of the new National Hunt season was good enough to grace any of the spring festivals
Frodon holds off Galvin to win thrilling Champion Chase

Jockey Bryony Frost after she won the Ladbrokes Champion Chase riding Frodon during day two of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal racecourse. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire 

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 15:26
Michael Graham

Frodon and Bryony Frost held off Galvin in a thrilling finish to the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The first Grade One chase of the new National Hunt season was good enough to grace any of the spring festivals, with all five runners having tasted success at the Cheltenham Festival in the past.

Joining King George winner Frodon was last year's Gold Cup scorer Minella Indo, as well as dual Grade One winner Delta Work and Galvin, winner of his last six.

Frodon adopted his usual front-running role and put in some prodigious leaps, but Rachael Blackmore was keen not to let Paul Nicholls' charge get too far ahead on Minella Indo.

The Gordon Elliott trio of Delta Work, Galvin and Ravenhill filled the last three places in the first half of the race, with Ravenhill struggling to keep up.

With five fences still to jump, Frodon's accurate fencing was putting Minella Indo under pressure but Blackmore nudged her mount to get closer, while Galvin and Delta Work were creeping into it.

As they turned down the hill Frost kicked on, but they were lining up behind her and all three looked huge threats.

Delta Work was the first to crack, but Frodon still had to see off Minella Indo and Galvin.

Minella Indo's lack of a run then began to tell but Galvin joined Frodon jumping the last two and the pair produced a real thriller.

It was Frodon who prevailed, though, by three-quarters of a length.

Betfair cut Frodon to 5-1 from 12s to retain his King George crown.

More in this section

Minella Indo File Photo Weekend tips: Minella Indo hard to beat at Down Royal; Screaming Colours can take Cork Grand National
Talking Horses: Now’s the right time to catch Cyrname Talking Horses: Now’s the right time to catch Cyrname
Iron Bridge strikes poignant success in Trevor Hemmings’ colours at Ffos Las Iron Bridge strikes poignant success in Trevor Hemmings’ colours at Ffos Las
Frodon holds off Galvin to win thrilling Champion Chase

Zanahiyr sets up clash with Honeysuckle after Down Royal victory

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up