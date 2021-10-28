Clonmel report: First Touch shows impresses with third success in seven outings

Lightly-raced nine-year-old First Touch secured his third win in just seven outings over timber with a good display in the grahamnorris.com Memorial Handicap, the feature on Thursday's card in Clonmel.

Ridden by Donie McInerney for trainer Donal Commins and owner David Murphy, he hit the front a long way out and found plenty when challenged.

The Done Deal purchase has run well in both outings to date over fences and, on this evidence, should have little trouble making the most of his lower mark in that sphere.

Said the winning owner: “Delighted with him. I thought he was a better horse on better ground, so he surprised us today, but he has been improving all season.

“He was under the weather last winter but since he has come out of it, he has been improving every day. He will definitely win a chase and he will probably run at Leopardstown at Christmas or anywhere the ground isn’t too bad before it.”

Kitty Galore made every yard of the running and ran her rivals into submission in the Clonmel Oil Chase Day November 11 Mares’ Chase. John Ryan’s mare jumped particularly well and Sean O’Keeffe, who was bidding for his third win aboard the seven-year-old, kept plenty in hand for when the chasers moved up on the turn for home. Good across the final two, she won with plenty in hand.

“She has a great pedigree,” said Ryan. “She’s from the family of Denman. She’s by Aizavoski and whatever few we got by him were pretty good. I think she’s just very good.

“She’s probably better than we give her credit for. I threw her in at the deep end the last day, in a big handicap, but she learned a lot from it. She jumped a lot better today.

“You’ll be hearing a lot more of this mare, she’s some jumper. She was getting three or four lengths at every fence. She got a bit close to one of them up the hill but other than that she was jumping them ragged.”

Eoin Doyle cut a delighted and relieved figure when Optional Mix made all the running in the opener. Being the first race on the ground which had taken so much rain in the previous couple of days,

Jordan Gainford judged it beautifully to give the point to point winner a much-deserved breakthrough inside the rails.

“Badly wanted,” said Doyle. “She had a bit of experience from the summer and had been placed a number of times. I ran her over fences the last day and she was a little bit novicey, but she ran well enough, and I thought she’d come on for it. I’d say the soft ground helped her. There’s no real plan for her.

“Jordan gave her a great ride, he got the fractions right, and he filled her up down the hill and had one more go. We have a good few in. It’s been a bit frustrating — we’ve had more seconds and thirds — but at least they’re running well, and to get one on the board is great.”

Cute Cherry got off the mark over hurdles in the Suir Blueway Handicap Hurdle. Jack Kennedy settled her in midfield and, while he had to push her back into the bridle leaving the back for the final time, she moved up going best of all at the last.

Asked to go on, she picked up nicely to beat Gali Flight, with third-placed Harvey’s Quay unable to pick up late on.

There was an upset in the Cashel Maiden Hurdle, won by 33-1 chance Monishter Are Mwee, who gave Jayne Hearne her first winner as a trainer.

All the focus was on Guily Billy, a £310,000 purchase with a Tinahely point to point success under his belt, and he was duly sent off long odds-on to make a winning start inside the rails.

It looked to be going just fine for much of the trip, but the eventual winner moved nicely into the straight and quickly cut back the deficit.

In front over the last, Ian Power’s mount picked up nicely to readily account for the market leader.

“She’s my first winner, I only got my licence last autumn, and I’m learning as I go,” said the winning trainer. “She’s the only horse I have, she’s my pet.

“She had been knocking on the door a few times and really flashed the first day she ran (when third to My Mate Mozzie in a bumper). We were unlucky then a couple of times since and I’d say she’ll go on any ground.”

A tidy gamble was landed in the Powerstown Demesne Qualified Riders’ Handicap Hurdle in which Lucky Max did just enough to hold off I Sea The Moon. Sean Doyle’s horse, ridden by Rob James, was backed from a high of 33-1 to a low of 11-4 before settling at 11-2. He moved well most of the way and despite wandering a little under pressure, dug deep to fend off the late rally of I Sea The Moon by a neck.

Shopping Around justified favouritism in the finale, winning quite readily under a well-timed ride by Keith Donoghue.

Jim Dreaper’s horse settled at the back of the small field, moved up to lead going to the last, and the two-time course winner over hurdles eased to a first win over fences.