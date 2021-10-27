Special Power leaves runner-up sequence behind him at Dundalk

Runner-up in five of his six previous starts, the Andy Slattery-trained Special Power belatedly opened his account when justifying 5/4 favouritism under the trainer’s son and namesake in the six-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction 2-Y-0 Maiden in Dundalk.

The gelded son of Slade Power again lost ground from the stalls, but came through strongly in the closing stages to master El Magnifique by a length and a quarter, with the ill-fated Enjoymyslipstream in third.

The winning trainer commented: ”He’s been the cause of his own downfall a few times, so it’s great that he’s won, at last. He’s in the Birdcatcher (in Naas) on Sunday and, if he’s okay he’ll go there – his penalty will bring him into the handicap.”

Billy Lee brought his seasonal tally to 54 and recorded his second double in a successive days when scoring on John McConnell’s Zahee (11/2) in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap and 33/1 shot Morning Soldier, for Tom Mullins, in the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Maiden.

Unplaced on his recent debut in Naas, Morning Soldier turned over the Ger Lyons-trained 4/6 debutant Trend, holding his rival by three-quarters of a length.

Mullins explained: “He was very green in Naas and learned a lot. Both the longer trip and better ground helped him.

He got a positive ride and he stuck at it well. Billy is confident that he’ll have no problem staying a mile. I buy horses to sell, so we’ll see what happens with him.”

Earlier, Lee was more patient on Zahee on his way to a second course and distance win, beating Brosna Empress and Trading Point, in the one-mile 45-70 handicap and stated: “He’s usually a bit keen, but I got him to switch off and he settled lovely. He picked-up well and galloped to the line. He’s in again here on Friday.”

Zahee’s trainer John McConnell completed a double when the Seamus Heffernan-ridden Rita Levi (14/1) held off favourite Shamiyan in a tight finish to the finale, the second division of the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap.

Fresh from his first double, at this venue, on Friday, Jake Coen struck again and reached the six-winner mark in his burgeoning career when Pat Flynn’s Accessory dug deep to foil the gambled-on Ampeson in the second division of the seven-furlong (45-65) BetVictor Casino Handicap.

In the first division, the Eoin McCarthy-trained Drombeg Duke, an easy winner at Listowel, bounced back from a lack-lustre effort in Tipperary to defy top-weight under Gavin Ryan, who pointed out “He’s enjoying a new lease of life since joining Eoin.”

McCarthy described the five-year-old as “a lovely, tough, genuine horse” before confirming that he’ll keep Drombeg Duke on the go, at Dundalk, over the winter.

Teenage apprentice Daniel King rode out his 10lb. claim when landing the claimer on 28/1 shot Timourid for his boss Denis Hogan.