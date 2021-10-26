Teenage jockey John Gleeson oozes confidence in partnering Raise You to Curragh victory

Teenager John Gleeson oozed confidence as he partnered Raise You to a smooth victory in the Paddy Power Amateur Riders Derby at the Curragh’s final meeting of 2021.

Gleeson (17), son of the five-year-old’s part-owner Brian, of RTÉ fame, got his mount settled, produced him with a steady challenge in the straight and, in command before the furlong-pole, 5/2 shot Raise You, tackling a mile and a half for the first time, stretched clear to beat Barbados by six lengths.

Raise You is trained by Joseph O’Brien, whose representative Brendan Powell explained, “He won over a mile and a quarter in England (for Andrew Balding, in Newmarket), but was unproven overthat trip.

“He can be keen but, in fairness to John, he got him settled and gave him a peach of a ride. Obviously, it’s great for all the Gleeson family.”

The winning rider added: “It’s a great thrill to ride a winner at the Curragh, particularly for Joseph, Dad and Jonathan Palmer-Brown. I’m in fifth year in school and ride-out for John Kiely in the mornings, before I go to school and I’m in Joseph’s at the weekends.”

Off the track since disappointing at Leopardstown back in June (found to be lame), the Paddy Twomey-trained Dissociate impressed when landing the seven-furlong two-year-old fillies maiden by three and a half lengths from promising Ballydoyle debutante Toy.

Twomey explained: “She did what I expected the first day, in a good maiden, over six furlongs, but had setback the next day – I probably ran her back too soon on fast ground and she came back lame, so it was trainer error.”

“She’s had her time off and came back well today. She appreciated a bit of soft ground, so she’ll probably start back early next season. I expect her to progress well from two to three.”

Billy Lee, successful on Dissociate, completed a double when Tip Of The Spear, described by his trainer Andrew Kinirons as “a big raw horse, still very green, but a proper horse”, foiled the consistent but luckless Tall Story in the nine-furlong maiden.

Michael O’Callaghan and Leigh Roche have enjoyed a fruitful campaign with their two-year-olds and were on the mark again when Belle Fourche (14/1), a Brazen Beau filly, having her second start, outpointed 101-rated, odds-on favourite New York City in the five-furlong maiden.

Aidan O’Brien had to settle for the runner-up berth for the third time in the juvenile action when Cyclamen was collared late by Sir Allen, representing the Slattery father and son team, in the one-mile nursery.

Kildare man Neil Ryan (19) succeeded where nine other riders have failed when partnering Noel Meade’s 15-race maiden Crassus to victory in the 45-70, ten-furlong handicap,getting up late to beat 33/1 chance Na Caith Tobac.

“Neil was with Kevin Prendergast, but he’s been with me since last year and rides all the work at home – he’s a smasher,” stated Meade.

Des Donovan’s progressive filly Curraheen Princess made it three wins from her lass four starts when, ridden by Joe Doyle she pipped Seven Worlds in the five-furlong handicap.

The Rodger Sweeney-trained Sean Says, ridden by Sarah Verling, proved a convincing winner of the Horseware Student Derby, slamming 8/11 favourite Lunar Display (Harry Swan).