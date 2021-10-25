Racing tips: Level Neverending can make winning debut for new connections

Racing tips: Level Neverending can make winning debut for new connections

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 00:05
Tommy Lyons

Twice a winner in three runs in bumpers for Joseph O’Brien, Level Neverending can make a winning debut over hurdles for new connections – Gordon Elliott and Bective Stud – in the BetVictor Maiden Hurdle which gets Wexford’s meeting underway.

The ground will be much softer than he has previously raced on, but that shouldn’t be a problem for the son of Flemensfirth whose half-brother Lunar Display has done all his winning in soft conditions.

Level Neverending improved from a promising debut in Tipperary to win at the Galway festival and improved again to run away with a winners’ race at Killarney.

With further progress expected, he can make the perfect start over timber. The most interesting of his rivals is point to point winner Marvel De Cerisy, who is making his track debut for Henry De Bromhead.

The latter’s stable companion Given Wings was most impressive on his recent debut for the Knockeen team and can follow up in the Kehoe Farming Rated Novice Hurdle.

Formerly with Andrew McNamara, he made his first start for De Bromhead in a Killarney maiden hurdle and, heavily backed that day, proved far too good for his rivals. It wasn’t the strongest of races but there was enough to like about the manner of victory to believe he could step up to today’s level.

De Bromhead also has leading claims with Eklat De Rire in the listed BetVictor MW Hickey Memorial Chase. The point to point winner quickly made a positive start to his chasing career when winning on debut in December of last year.

He followed up by winning a Grade 3 at Naas but unseated before things got serious in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

