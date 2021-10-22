Friday racing tips: Shorter trip and visor can see Pepper Streak land spoils

Two modest meetings today, with the feature a Group 3 on the all-weather at Dundalk, but the nap comes in the preceding race, the CrowShorter trip and visor can ne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Nursery, in the shape of Pepper Streak.

Willie McCreery’s filly has had four outings to date and ran with promise in each of them.

Last time out, when making her debut on this surface and being stepped up to six furlongs for the first time, she was keen through her race and thus had little left in the finish.

She is better judged on her two previous outings, when a close fourth to Up Above and runner-up to Ernest Rutherford, both over five furlongs. Back to that trip today and with the aid of a visor for the first time, she can make the breakthrough.

She is preferred to the talented Memory Motel, who is surely better than her mark of 70 might suggest but needs to show she has the resolution to win a race.

On her penultimate start in a Naas nursery, she seemed to have Rhythm Of Zain, which she faces for the third consecutive race, covered when travelling particularly strongly.

However, she didn’t find as much as expected and was touched off. She remains dangerous off her current mark and seems sure to be heavily involved once more.

The feature race is the Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Pat Smullen Mercury Stakes and Harry’s Bar makes most appeal in an open-looking race.

Ado McGuinness’ horse is at his best on an all-weather surface and while his latest outing, at this venue, was a relatively uncompetitive event, he readily accounted for his main rival, The Highway Rat.

He is clearly in good heart, boasts a record of three wins from five outings at this track, is four from nine over the trip, and looks sure to make another bold bid.

DUNDALK Tommy Lyons 4:45 Even Flow 5:15 Thunder Rain 5:45 Brokers Tip 6:15 Collective Power 6:45 Pepper Streak (nap) 7:15 Harry’s Bar 7:45 Affogato 8:15 Glinting Next best 4:45 Sister Lola 5:15 Skontonovski 5:45 King’s View 6:15 Red Cymbal 6:45 Memory Motel 7:15 Stormy Girl 7:45 Alaroos 8:15 Hobsons Bay

In Sligo, Ciel De Neige really ought to win the opening race, the Join Racing TV Now Hurdle, though whether he is a betting proposition or not is up for debate.

For all that he holds a rating of 140, was beaten just six lengths in this year’s County Hurdle, and only three parts of a length in last year’s Betfair Hurdle, he boasts just one win, in a Limerick maiden hurdle, from 15 outings. Nevertheless, he won’t find many better opportunities to double his tally.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle looks reasonably competitive, with cases to be made for Humble Glory, Churchstonewarrior and Midnight It Is, and Lanziano also not ruled out.

Stepping up to more than three miles will suit Humble Glory, who was doing her best work late on when runner-up to De Lady In Red over two and a half miles at Roscommon, and she shades the verdict.