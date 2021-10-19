Horse racing tips: Comfort Zone has plenty going for him in Gowran Park maiden

Today’s fare in Gowran Park is marginally better than yesterday’s, and Comfort Zone makes most appeal as a bet in the second race, the Irish EBF Supporting Treo Eile Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s Churchill colt ran with promise when finishing in midfield behind Eclat De Lumiere on debut, and again when runner-up to newcomer Caroline Herschel in Killarney.

By Churchill out of a mare, Iveagh Gardens, who raced almost exclusively on testing ground, and excelled on it, this colt sets a reasonable standard, has a decent draw, and can get off the mark at the third time of asking.

With little to go on regarding the newcomers, perhaps the biggest threat will come from stablemate Ghasham, who finished a close fifth behind Confident Star on his debut.

He was quite well backed in the lead up to that race and raced prominently before just being run out of the places. With natural improvement he, too, should be capable of a big run.

Sunset Shiraz, with a rating of 104, will be a short price to take the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden. Gavin Cromwell’s filly went from two promising maiden defeats to finishing runner-up in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes and from there to finishing third in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes.

With sights lowered, albeit only to Group 3 level, she finished runner-up to Concert Hall, and then filled third place behind Limiti De Greccio in a listed race. Every bit of that form is good enough to win today’s race, and she should get the job done, though there will be punters seeking to taking her on.

The most interesting of her rivals is Serafina, who was well beaten on debut in Galway.

However, she was the subject of quite a gamble in that maiden won by Tranquil Lady who, incidentally, finished a place in front of Sunset Shiraz last time.

Clearly, Serafina is thought capable of much better than she was able to show and, to be fair, not much went her way that day.

Today’s race should be a better reflection of her ability and it will be interesting to note if those who backed her last time, will be back out to play today, especially taking on one of Sunset Shiraz’s ability.

GOWRAN PARK

Tommy Lyons

1:15 Lexi’s Dream

1:45 Comfort Zone (nap)

2:20 Sunset Shiraz

2:55 Due North

3:30 Clatter Bang

4:05 Flora

4:40 Sea Appeal (nb)

5:15 All Class

Next best

1:15 Mister Wilson

1:45 Westernesse

2:20 Serafina

2:55 Evergreen And Red

3:30 Macho Time

4:05 Happywifehappylife

4:40 Autumn Evening

5:15 Weather Alert