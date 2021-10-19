Horse racing tips: Comfort Zone has plenty going for him in Gowran Park maiden

Today’s race should be a better reflection of her ability and it will be interesting to note if those who backed her last time, will be back out to play today, especially taking on one of Sunset Shiraz’s ability.
1:15 Lexi’s Dream
1:45 Comfort Zone (nap)
2:20 Sunset Shiraz
2:55 Due North
3:30 Clatter Bang
4:05 Flora
4:40 Sea Appeal (nb)
5:15 All Class
1:15 Mister Wilson
1:45 Westernesse
2:20 Serafina
2:55 Evergreen And Red
3:30 Macho Time
4:05 Happywifehappylife
4:40 Autumn Evening
5:15 Weather Alert